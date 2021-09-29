Sex/Life Season 2: What to Expect (Not That You Care About Storyline)

Netflix has announced that its ridiculous and incredibly steamy series Sex/Life has been renewed for a second season. The news follows the colossal success of the first season, which after its June 25 premiere date in 2021, saw 67 million households tune in to the horny drama. Considering a good chunk of you are pretty invested in the Sex/Life story, and what possibly might happen next, we thought we’d pull together a guide to season 2.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Where did Sex/Life leave off?

The synopsis for the show reads as follows:

“Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. “Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasising about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?”

What we saw play out in season 1 was that Billie’s infatuation with Brad almost ended her marriage, but spoiler (!) she decides she wants to choose her life with her husband over her obsession with the past. Then, in the most bizarre of plot twists, Billie runs back to Brad, tells him she isn’t leaving her husband and seems to kick off a sexual relationship with her ex.

We can assume season 2 of Sex/Life will pick up from here and try to explain what’s going on. Not that any of you care about the plot, here.

Creator Stacy Rukeyser said the following of season 2:

“Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Sex/Life season 2 cast:

You’ll be happy to know that all series regulars (and their headline-making appendages) are set to return for season 2 of Sex/Life. Netflix confirmed that Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon) and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow) have signed on, along with showrunner, creator, executive producer and writer Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL).

Do we have a trailer yet?

We do not have a trailer for season 2 of Sex/Life, but the series has shared a fun little video celebrating the announcement.

Watch this space for more on that.

When will season 2 hit Netflix?

Sadly, we don’t have any concrete updates on a release date for Sex/Life season 2 just yet. You’ll have to make do with either rewatching season 1 of the show on Netflix, or digging into the book that inspired the series, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

What we can tell you is that in the season 2 announcement video, the show said it would be back “soon”.