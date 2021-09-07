Level Up Your Life

How to Catch the Limited-Edition Pokémon Happy Meal Range at Macca’s Australia

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 2 hours ago: September 7, 2021 at 1:33 pm -
Filed to:fast food
mcdonaldspokemon
How to Catch the Limited-Edition Pokémon Happy Meal Range at Macca’s Australia
Image supplied. Happy Meal Pokémon.

In news that has instantly brought me back to my primary school days, McDonald’s Australia has announced it will be introducing a Pokémon Happy Meal to the menu as of September 9, 2021.

In a statement on the news, Macca’s revealed that the collaboration is the most requested Happy Meal promo it’s ever had, so we’re expecting this range to fly out of local restaurants.

The news comes as Pokémon celebrates its 25th anniversary (which is why you’re seeing Pokémon everywhere right now) and will see Macca’s diners treated to a whole heap of Pokémon goodies with each Happy Meal.

Probably the most anticipated element of this whole announcement, however, is that each Happy Meal will come with four official Pokémon Trading Card Game cards – with 25 to collect in the series.

Happy Meal Pokémon McDonald's
Image supplied. Pokémon Happy Meal.

READ MORE
You Could Score Free McDonald’s for a Year With Macca’s Monopoly in 2021

Customers will also receive either a Pokémon sticker sheet, Pokémon stickers, Pokémon photo frame or card box with their meal.

Image supplied. Pokémon cards. 

On the news, Liz Whitbread, Senior Brand Manager, McDonald’s Australia said:

“In response to high customer demand, we are thrilled to be launching the limited-edition Pokémon Happy Meal range, giving customers the opportunity to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.

“This has been our most requested Happy Meal collaboration to date, with customers of all ages embracing the excitement of the range.

“There is so much love for Pokémon in Australia and we can’t wait for our customers to have the chance to discover the fun of Pokémon in their Happy Meal.”

The limited-edition range will hit Macca’s stores on Thursday, September 9 and will stick around until stocks run out.

You can nab the range in all restaurants as well as via Drive-Thru, McDelivery and the MyMacca’s App. Folks in lockdown currently should have no dramas ordering their Pokémon Happy Meals from home, so don’t panic.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.