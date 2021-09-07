How to Catch the Limited-Edition Pokémon Happy Meal Range at Macca’s Australia

In news that has instantly brought me back to my primary school days, McDonald’s Australia has announced it will be introducing a Pokémon Happy Meal to the menu as of September 9, 2021.

In a statement on the news, Macca’s revealed that the collaboration is the most requested Happy Meal promo it’s ever had, so we’re expecting this range to fly out of local restaurants.

The news comes as Pokémon celebrates its 25th anniversary (which is why you’re seeing Pokémon everywhere right now) and will see Macca’s diners treated to a whole heap of Pokémon goodies with each Happy Meal.

Probably the most anticipated element of this whole announcement, however, is that each Happy Meal will come with four official Pokémon Trading Card Game cards – with 25 to collect in the series.

Customers will also receive either a Pokémon sticker sheet, Pokémon stickers, Pokémon photo frame or card box with their meal.

On the news, Liz Whitbread, Senior Brand Manager, McDonald’s Australia said:

“In response to high customer demand, we are thrilled to be launching the limited-edition Pokémon Happy Meal range, giving customers the opportunity to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. “This has been our most requested Happy Meal collaboration to date, with customers of all ages embracing the excitement of the range. “There is so much love for Pokémon in Australia and we can’t wait for our customers to have the chance to discover the fun of Pokémon in their Happy Meal.”

The limited-edition range will hit Macca’s stores on Thursday, September 9 and will stick around until stocks run out.

You can nab the range in all restaurants as well as via Drive-Thru, McDelivery and the MyMacca’s App. Folks in lockdown currently should have no dramas ordering their Pokémon Happy Meals from home, so don’t panic.