Check Out The Best Deals From The Nintendo eShop Blockbuster Sale

Well, Nintendo is having a big one today, hey? From strange announcements like “Chris Pratt is Mario” to the return of Bayonetta 3 and new titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, there’s plenty to get excited about. And if you’re looking to keep that hype train going you can now pop onto the Nintendo eShop and find even more to get squeal about, with the new Blockbuster Sale going live on the eShop overnight.

If you’ve had your eye on grabbing one of those pesky AAA Nintendo hits that never seem to go down in price, you may be in luck here. There are discounts on a range of mainline titles, including Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Super Mario Odyssey and Monster Hunter Rise, as well as a bunch of other hits that are well worth picking up.

There is a Blockbuster Sales hub on the main page of the Nintendo eShop, but it doesn’t actually have the full range of discounts so if you want to really check out the sale you’ll need to head into the ‘Current Offers’ tab on the store and get browsing.

If you’re looking to check something in particular it may be better to search it manually but otherwise, feel free to browse the below picks for the best deals of the new sale.

51 Worldwide Games – $41.95

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – $49.50

BioShock: The Collection – $35.98

Borderlands Legendary Collection – $35.98

Coffee Talk – $13.65

Cozy Grove – $15.25

Crash Bandicoot 4 – $51.95

Daemon X Machina – $39.95

Darksiders Genesis – $24.72

De Blob – $15.75

Destroy All Humans! – $47.96

Doom Slayers Collection – $46.77

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $53.30

Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition – $23.95

Hidden Folks – $7.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $35.98

Lego DC Super-Villains – $22.48

Little Misfortune – $10.50

Little Nightmares 2 – $26.75

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $53.30

Maneater – $36.00

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $22.18

Monster Hunter Rise – $59.95

Mortal Kombat 11 – $27.98

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $34.98

No More Heroes – $22.46

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $29.25

Overwatch: Legendary Edition – $34.95

Panzer Dragoon – $9.37

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $53.30

Rune Factory 4 Special – $44.95

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition – $14.91

Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster – $46.86

Skyrim – $39.95

Splatoon 2 – $53.30

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Battle for Bikini Bottom – $32.12

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – $35.97

Summer of Mara – $15.75

Super Mario Odyssey – $53.30

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 – $22.47

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – $19.95

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $53.30

The Outer Worlds – $29.68

The Witcher 3 – $35.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – $51.95

Tropico 6 – $45.00

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition – $35.71

WWE 2K18 – $23.08

XCOM 2 Collection – $26.98

You can search individual pricing for your wishlisted games here, or check out the entire sale on the Nintendo eShop via your console. Happy hunting!