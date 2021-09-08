All the Spooky Content Coming to Netflix Australia in Time for Halloween

Halloween in Australia is a kind of odd holiday. Some love it (me!) and others don’t understand the point.

Whatever your stance on Halloween, however, it’s clear that loads of people in Australia do love a good scare. So, for that reason, Netflix Australia has announced its Netflix and Chills schedule to help get you in the mood for Halloween spook season.

Here’s the complete Netflix Australia schedule for Halloween

Halloween screams you might have missed on Netflix Australia:

Here’s a list of scary Halloween-appropriate titles that you can start binging on Netflix Australia right now.

Spooky September titles:

Check out all the horror content (that’s movies and series) coming to Netflix Australia throughout September.

All synopses have been provided by Netflix.

Into the Night: Season 2

Available September 9

While we leave our Flight 21 passengers at the end of Season 1 having finally found refuge from the sun in an old Soviet military bunker in Bulgaria, unfortunately their respite is cut short when an accident ruins part of their food supply. Suddenly chased back out above ground, they must travel to the Global Seed Vault in Norway as a desperate attempt to secure their survival. But they are not the only ones with that idea… In the name of the greater good, our group will have to split up, play nice with the hosting military crew, and make sacrifices in a race against time.

Lucifer

Available September 10

This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Join us as we say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues.

Prey

Available September 10

On his bachelor party weekend, Roman, his brother Albert and their friends go on a hiking trip into the wild. When the group hear gunshots nearby, they attribute them to hunters in the woods. However, they soon find themselves in a desperate bid for survival when they realize that they have fallen prey to a mysterious shooter.

Nightbooks

Available September 15

When Alex (Winslow Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories, is imprisoned by an evil witch (Krysten Ritter) in her contemporary New York City apartment, he meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), who is also trapped there, and learns he must tell a new scary story every night in order to stay alive.

Squid Game

Available September 17

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?

Intrusion

Available September 22

After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

Midnight Mass

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price? Created and directed by Flanagan, the seven episode limited series also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

The Chestnut Man

Available September 29

From the creator of The Killing, The Chestnut Man is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Next to her lies a small man made of chestnuts. The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man – evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead – the daughter of politician Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner).

No One Gets Out Alive

Available September 29

Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she’s forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can’t escape.

Spooky October titles:

Your go-to guide of the scary shows and movies heading to Netflix Australia in time for Halloween in October.

All synopses have been provided by Netflix.

Escape The Undertaker

Available October 5

In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Available October 6

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves. There’s Someone Inside Your House is based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and written for the screen by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), directed by Patrick Brice (Creep) and produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster (The Conjuring) and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps (Stranger Things).

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Available October 13

A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.

You: Season 3

Available October 15

In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.

Night Teeth

Available October 20

A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.

Hypnotic

Available October 27

A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Available in October

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods 2 is a continuation of the first Polish slasher film, based on a screenplay by Mirella Zaradkiewicz and Bartosz M. Kowalski, who also directed the film. The main character of the film is Adaś, a young, lonely, unhappy policeman from a small village in Podlasie. Ignored by his colleagues and beautiful and extremely confident Wanessa, the shy boy is looking for his place in the world. In the sequel, we will also learn more about the fate of Zosia, who will show a completely new and surprising face. The film is a perverse, ironic, grotesque and bloody story about looking for love and discovering one’s own self in a world that divides us more than it unites us. It’s a slasher that will turn genre rules upside down this time.

Locke & Key: Season 2

Available in October

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment and returns this October for Season 2.

And there you have it, folks. A pretty solid scare session if you ask us.