Affordable NBN Plans That Cost Less Than $60 a Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t as common as they used to be, with many providers focusing on pricier products with high speeds and unlimited data. These plans aren’t for everyone. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan, of course.

What if you just want to binge a little Netflix without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed? Fortunately, there are still options if you’re looking for a more affordable NBN plan. Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60

If you’re after an NBN plan on the cheaper side of the pricing spectrum, you may need to make some compromises. You’ll typically need to opt for a slower download speed or a smaller data allowance, which is why we’ll start with NBN 25 plans. They’re the simplest option for getting your NBN bill down to under $60 per month.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free so you can leave whenever, and it also comes with a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy within your first two weeks, Tangerine will give you a full refund of your plan fees. You won’t get a refund for a modem if you buy one through Tangerine, but the telco’s modems are all unlocked and will work with other providers.

SpinTel also has a very similar unlimited NBN 25 deal. You’ll pay $49 per month for your first six months, and then $59.95.

Dodo has its own promo on its NBN 25 plan, where you’ll pay $50 for your first six months but $65 per month after. While that breaches the $60 per month threshold, you can save a further $10 per month if you also get your gas and energy through Dodo. This offer is however only for customers in New South Wales and Victoria. Be aware that Dodo charges a $60 modem fee.

If you want to avoid promotional discounts, MATE has an NBN 25 plan for $59 per month. You can also save a further $10 per month by bundling it with one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans.

MATE’s mobile offering is powered by the Telstra network, with plans starting at $20 per month with 10GB. The $25 per month plan with 20GB is a much better deal, however. This plan also gets you a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal, which could also help bring down your overall monthly bills.

NBN 50 plans under $60

If you’re looking for an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month, you’ve still got options but the majority are all subject to timed promotional pricing. You’ll pay less than $60 per month for your first six months, but your bill will go up after. The good news is that these plans are all contract-free (or only have a six-month lock-in), so you can bail to a different provider when your discount expires and keep your monthly spend down. Swapping telco every six months might seem like a hassle, but it’s worth it if you want to keep your bill as low as possible.

SpinTel is again one of your cheapest options, where you’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s one of the most affordable NBN 50 plans around.

Tangerine is up next at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. As with its NBN 25 plan, Tangerine offers a two-week trial during which you can leave and get a refund of your plan fees if you’re not happy with your service.

Superloop has a similar offer; you’ll pay $59.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.