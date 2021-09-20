Move Over Sunset Lamps, Moon Lamps are Here to Shine

If you’re obsessed with the cycles of the moon and charge your crystals every time it’s full, you’re going to love these moon lamps.

By now, you’ve probably seen them levitating all over TikTok. They’re essentially the grown-up version of those little glow-in-the-dark stars you stuck all over your walls only cooler, way cooler! Each one has a unique textured design that is a replica of the moon. They come in a bunch of different sizes and colours, including some pretty hectic rainbow ones.

Moon lamps are usually either perched on a wooden stand or ‘levitate’ above a little marble or wooden base — don’t ask us how! Whatever the design, they all emit an ethereal glow that looks like you’ve got a super moon in your room.

They’ve fast become a must-have in your home, with over 5.3 million views on the #moonlamp hashtag on TikTok. They remind us of those funky sunset lamps and galaxy projectors that have also been trending over the last few months.

Below, we’ve rounded up a bunch of cool moon lamps for every budget. Happy moon gazing!

Have you ever dreamt about touching the moon? The OxyLED 3D Printing Moon Light is about as close as you can get. There are 16 colours and four flashing modes for you to choose from and you can adjust them by remote control, long press and tap control. It has an easily rechargeable, large-capacity battery, so you do not bother to charge it frequently.

You can buy the OxyLED Moon Lamp ($37.59) from Amazon here.

While you can’t change your crystals under this moon, you can bask in its effervescent glow. The LED light adjusts from soft white to yellow, creating the perfect ambience for a relaxing night… Romantic date, anyone? They’re easy to use and come with a USB power cord, so you can charge it with a normal USB charger. You tap your finger on the little metal knob to change colours and hold it down to make it dim or bright.

You can buy the Mydethun Moon Lap with Hand Base ($24.99) from Amazon here.

If you really want a super moon in your room, this levitating moon lamp is perfect. It floats and spins in the air freely, with no need for cables or batteries as it’s powered through the air via induction. You can control the lights via the touch button on the bottom of the base. Moon lamp is made by innovative 3D printing technology, the surface texture combined with the LED dual colour lighting effects gives you the feeling that you’re looking at the real moon.

You can buy the Levitating Moon Lamp ($109.99) from Amazon here.

Bring a touch of magic to your room with this levitating moon lamp. It levitates silently all day and night using a magnetic levitation technique. Printed from a hi-res scan of the real moon, it features an easy touch-button on/off switch, emits a soft white light, and creates a calm, relaxing atmosphere in your home.

You can buy the VGAzer Moon Lamp ($139.99) from Amazon here.