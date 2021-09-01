Lindt’s Adorable New Chocolates Are Helping to Save Koalas

Chocolate connoisseur Lindt has launched a brand new product and it’s sweet in every sense of the word.

Forget the Lindt bunny because the Lindt Koala is now a thing and the company has partnered with the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) to ensure that every chocolate koala eaten helps to save a real koala.

The Lindt Koala is available from September 1 in conjunction with Save the Koala month. Every koala sold will see $1 put towards the AKF to help support the survival of our favourite tree bears.

It wasn’t that long ago that the NSW bushfires devastated Australia’s natural wildlife population, koalas included, so they are in desperate need of our help. If that means indulging in a few chocolates, sign me up.

In terms of what you’re getting, the choc Koalas are made up of 100g of Lindt’s smooth and creamy milk chocolate, with honey and caramel notes and 30% cocoa. The bears are hollow and stand slightly taller than the typical Lindt Bunny, but with the same great taste.

In place of the gold bell, Lindt koalas have a red ribbon and a heart charm around their necks.

The money raised is going towards the Koala Kiss Project which aims to identify fragmented koala habitats and join them together via regeneration techniques. Eventually, this will hopefully create a koala conservation corridor from Cairns through to Melbourne.

Chair of Australian Koala Foundation, Deborah Tabart OAM, said of the new collaboration:

“If we achieve contiguous habitat across the entire stretch of the koala range, then all creatures great and small could traverse through the bush unthreatened. With over 30 years of research behind the Koala Habitat Map, AKF’s next grand vision could redirect the fate of the koala.” “Lindt’s support will help kickstart those efforts, with an ultimate vision to save the koala with ‘kisses’ through chocolate.”

Don’t you love it when eating chocolate equals something good?

Where can you buy a Lindt Koala?

Lindt’s new limited edition chocolate koalas will cost $6.25 apiece and are available from September 1.

The catch is that you can only find these fellas in Lindt’s official retail outlets and its online store.

In Australia, there are 20 outlets and cafes across the country which you can find in the suburbs below:

Victoria:

Docklands, Melbourne

Southbank

Chadstone

DFO Moorabbin

Bundoora

DFO South Wharf

DFO Essendon

Nunawading

New South Wales:

Marsden Park

Martin Place, Sydney

Drummoyne

DFO Homebush

Macquarie Park

Liverpool

Cockle Bay Wharf, Sydney

Western Australia:

West Perth

Perth Airport

South Australia:

Adelaide Airport

Queensland:

DFO Brisbane Airport

Biggera Waters

Australian Capital Territory:

Fyshwick

You can also order a koala for delivery via Lindt’s online store.

Now get munching on those chocolates like they’re eucalyptus leaves; the koalas depend on it.