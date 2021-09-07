Here’s an Old Family Recipe for Italian Meatballs

There are few dishes out there as comforting as homemade meatballs or polpette. Often a staple in Italian households, these delicious morsels of meat are regularly tossed in with a plate of spaghetti and sauce, but one of my favourite ways to enjoy them is just in a bowl with a piece of fresh, crusty bread on the side.

Anyway. If you’ve never had the pleasure of making meatballs by hand yourself, here’s your chance to learn, amore. TikTok creator, @melissajorealrecipes has gone ahead and shared her family’s recipe for Italian meatballs and even tossed in a secret recipe for y’all. Here’s how to make them.

She even gets her nonna in the footage for the meatball recipe, which is adorable.

Melissa Jo’s meatball recipe

What you’ll need:

4 pieces of day-old Italian bread

1/2 cup of milk

Ground meat (some use pork, some use beef, some use a mixture of both)

Pecorino Romano

2 eggs

1/2 cup fresh parsley

6 garlic cloves

Handful of panko

Handful of Italian breadcrumbs

Fresh basil

Salt and pepper to season

Directions