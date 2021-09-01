Level Up Your Life

How Much Is Apple’s New iPhone 13 Likely to Shank Your Bank Account?

Published 35 mins ago: September 1, 2021 at 11:31 am -
Filed to:apple
iphone 13
Image: Apple

It’s September, which means it’s officially (hopefully?) new iPhone season. As per the Apple way, we still have no idea when the iPhone 13 will drop or how much it will cost, but thanks to some rumours and leaks, we can speculate.

Every year it seems the cost of a new iPhone steadily increases, and it makes sense, seeing as the phones are packed with new and improved technology each year.

For some people, no price will be too high for the latest Apple product, but for others it’s not so easy to whip out your wallet when a phone costs the same as, or even more than, a decent laptop.

Here’s what we speculate the new iPhone 13 price will be at launch.

iPhone 13 expected price: What are the rumours saying?

Much like the cost of an iPhone, rumours about its expected price have been up and down.

There are expected to be four new iPhone models in 2021, similar in style to the range released in 2020.

Industry analyst TrendForce, via Forbes, initially reported that the iPhone 13 price would match the cost of the iPhone 12 models. However, there are a couple of reasons this may not be the case.

The iPhone 13 is rumoured to have significant battery, camera and display improvements, which could result in a decent price hike across the range.

DigiTimes also noted in a report that Apple’s chip supplier, TSMC, may be increasing its cost for chip production, which could result in Apple raising the iPhone 13 prices to compensate for this.

You can check out all the other leaks and rumours about the iPhone 13 so far in our round-up article.

How much was the last iPhone?

vodafone iphone plans
Image: Apple

Unless the new iPhone 13 has some majorly expensive parts and technology we don’t know about (which could happen), it’s unlikely to see a huge price hike across the range.

We can examine the previous iPhone RRP prices to get a better idea of the expected iPhone 13 price.

In 2019, these were the launch prices of the iPhone 11 in Australia:

iPhone 11:

  • 64GB: $1199
  • 256GB: $1279
  • 512GB: $1449

iPhone 11 Pro

  • 64GB: $1749
  • 256GB: $1999
  • 512GB: $2349

iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • 64GB: $1899
  • 256GB: $2149
  • 512GB: $2499

And these were the prices of the iPhone 12 models at launch:

  • iPhone 12 Mini: starts at $1,199
  • iPhone 12: starts at $1,349
  • iPhone 12 Pro: starts at $1,699
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: starts at $1,849

As you can see, the prices fluctuated slightly with each model between 2019 and 2020, and you can always expect to add a few hundred dollars to the starting price if you want higher amounts of storage.

You can expect even higher prices in 2021 if the 1TB iPhone 13 comes to fruition.

It’s also worth noting that any initial announcement prices from Apple are usually in USD, and we see a significant markup in Australia thanks to our exchange rate and the inclusion of GST. So don’t get too excited if the iPhone 13 looks a whole lot cheaper than the prices above at launch.

Regardless, it looks like a new iPhone 13 is going to, once again, cost you well over $1000 AUD no matter which model or hard drive size you choose.

When the iPhone 13 is officially announced, we’ll have all the local prices for you right here on Lifehacker Australia.

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

