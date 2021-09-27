PSA: Your iPhone 12 Case Will Not Fit The iPhone 13

When doing the maths on the price of a new iPhone, you can’t forget to factor in the cost of new accessories. Unfortunately, while the differences between Apple’s iPhone 12 and the new iPhone 13 aren’t huge, subtle changes in the design of the phone will require you to splurge on a new case.

Let’s break down the differences and what the iPhone 13 case options are.

Will iPhone 12 cases fit the iPhone 13?

Here are the dimensions for each iPhone 12 and 13.

iPhone 12 Mini: 132 x 64 x 7.65 mm

132 x 64 x 7.65 mm iPhone 13 Mini: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm

131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm iPhone 12: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13: 147 x 72 x 7.65 mm

147 x 72 x 7.65 mm iPhone 12 Pro: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13 Pro: 147 x 72 x 7.65 mm

147 x 72 x 7.65 mm iPhone 12 Pro Max: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13 Pro Max: 161 x 78 x 7.65 mm

As you can see, there are tiny differences in the dimensions but that shouldn’t be enough to render your old iPhone case redundant.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the rear camera design.

A change to the camera bump design on the rear of all four iPhone 13 models means your iPhone 12 case will not properly fit any of the new models. Apple has also slightly shifted the placement of the side buttons to complicate things further.

The new cameras are often one of the biggest changes between iPhone generations, and the same can be said here, but unfortunately, that also gives retailers the chance to bring out a new lineup of cases that you simply must invest in if you want to protect that shiny new phone.

Sure, you might want to live on the edge and leave your phone naked, but fixing a shattered iPhone is expensive these days. It’s not a bad idea to put money towards a case now that will save you big bucks later.

In terms of screen protectors, there are no differences in screen size between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. The Mini is 5.4 inches, the standard and Pro models are 6.1 inches and the Pro Max models remain at 6.7 inches.

You’ll likely still need a new screen protector seeing as they’re not designed to transition between phones after application, but at least you won’t have to remember a new model size.

What iPhone case options are there?

As with every iPhone release, retailers have quickly brought out a range of new iPhone 13 cases and designs.

Naturally, Apple has an in-house range that covers silicon, leather, clear and MagSafe friendly case designs in a huge variety of colours. These typically range in price from $79 – $95 each.

A neat iPhone 13 case option actually comes from CASETiFY, which has developed a range of cases made from recycled plant-based material or the materials of old iPhone cases. These will set you back around $90-$110 but we love even the smallest of wins for sustainability.

You’ll also find options from the usual iPhone case providers, including Cygnett, Belkin, Tech21, EFM, Otterbox, Lifeproof and many brands from your local retailer.