Instant Miso Soup Is the Perfect Travel Food

Little packets of instant miso soup are as delicious as they are convenient. I eat miso soup for breakfast (with a microwaved-poached egg), but its utility reaches far beyond the first meal of the day, especially if you are flying, road-tripping, camping, or travelling in any way.

Instant miso soup is, in my opinion, one of the best-tasting instant soups, and the easiest to pack. There are no noodles to accidentally crush, and the tiny packets take up very little room. All you need is hot water, and you have a delicious, savoury, and comforting snack (or a light meal if you use two packets).

Just grab an insulated cup or mug, and stuff the packets down inside. Throw it in your bag, backpack, or purse and set out on whatever adventure you have planned for that day. When you get hungry, just dump the contents of the packet(s) in your insulated mug or cup and add hot water. You now have food that tastes good.

Going hunting in the cold? Boil some water before heading out, make your soup in a thermos, then sip as you wait at the edge of the forest, letting the soup warm and sustain you. Laid over at an airport with dismal dinner options? Find a hot water dispenser and make yourself a tasty treat. Road-tripping through a veritable food desert where the only options are gas station hot dogs? Get a hot dog, but also make a little bit of soup to sip as you drive. (Again, an insulated cup or thermos is key — make soup now and enjoy hours later if needed!)

If you are worried about getting “tired of” miso soup, I urge you to get a grip, but I also recommend you snag a big variety pack of soups, which often contain many delicious variations on the theme, such as fried tofu, green onion, spinach, and seaweed. (You can find such packs online very easily, but check out your local Asian market. That is where the real treasures lie.)