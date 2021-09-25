How to Watch the 2021 Tony Awards, and What to Know About This Year’s Show

Over the past few weeks, Broadway shows have slowly been returning to the stage, after theatres have sat dark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Along with the plays and musicals, the 2020 Tony Awards were also cancelled (multiple times).

But the 2019-2020 season hasn’t been forgotten — the accolades are just running a year behind. On Monday, September 27th, the 74th Annual Tony Awards will be back, celebrating live theatre. And like everything else about this year’s awards, watching the 2021 Tonys will be a little different, too. Here’s how to catch the awards and (most importantly) the performances.

How to watch the 2021 Tony Awards

The 2021 Tony Awards, which celebrate the achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, will take place on Monday, September 27th at 9 am AEST. This year the show will be split into two parts: The awards ceremony, and the live performances.

The Tony Awards will air live on 10 Peach in Australia and be available for catch up on-demand on 10 Play.

If you’d like to follow along but don’t have a way to watch the awards, you’ll be able to get live, up-to-the-minute updates at Playbill.com/TonyAwards.

Who will be at the 2021 Tony Awards?

The awards ceremony will be hosted by six-time Tony-Award-winner Audra McDonald, and take place live at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. Then, Leslie Odom Jr. — who won a Tony for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Hamilton — will host the concert portion of the evening, which begins at 11 am AEST.

Both McDonald and Odom Jr. will also perform in “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” concert, alongside other artists, including Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and BD Wong.