How to Delete Social Media Followers Without Having to Block Them

Unless your social media accounts are locked down with the highest levels of privacy settings, you probably have some followers you wish couldn’t see every one of your posts and tweets. You may not want to block that random family member altogether, but it’d be better if it weren’t so easy for them to keep up with your updates.

Twitter is testing a new feature that allows you to remove followers without blocking them completely. Currently, only some users have access this option, and it’s possible Twitter will roll it out to everyone at some point in the future.

How to remove followers on Twitter

To check if you’re one of the lucky ones (and to start removing those followers), log into Twitter on the web. Open your profile and click on Followers. If you have the test feature, you’ll see three dots next to the Follow/Following buttons. Click on it and select “Remove this follower.”

If you prefer to block someone entirely, go to their profile or one of their tweets, tap the three dots, and select “Block @[user].”

How to remove followers on Instagram

Instagram allows you to easily remove followers without blocking them. Just open your profile either in the app or on the web and tap Followers. Click the Remove button next to the users you want to delete.

Instagram also offers a number of ways to block unwanted followers if your profile is public.

How to remove followers on Facebook

Facebook has visibility and privacy settings specifically for your public posts, which can potentially show up in News Feeds of people who follow you but aren’t your Facebook friends. To limit this to friends only, tap the arrow in the upper-right corner and select Settings > Settings & Privacy. Click Public Posts in the left sidebar and change “Who Can Follow Me” to “Friends.”

There are also granular visibility settings under the Privacy tab so you can manage who can see your information and content and who can friend and contact you. And you can always unfriend people.

How to remove a friend on Snapchat

Snapchat allows you to remove friends from the list of people who see your private Stories, but to prevent someone from seeing what you make public, you’ll have to block them.

To do either one of these things, go to the chat screen and tap and hold the user’s name. Select More > Remove Friend or More > Block. You can also do this via the user’s profile.

How to remove a follower on TikTok

TikTok users can curate their follower lists and remove or block accounts. Go to Me > Followers to find the user you want to delete. Tap the three dots and select “Remove this follower.” You’ll also find this option (and the Block feature) on the user’s profile page.