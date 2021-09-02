How to Check for Updates on Your Pixel Buds A-Series

Google’s latest wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series, are a great choice for both Pixel users and Android owners who don’t want to break the bank. These Pixel Buds come with automatic updates, so, in theory, you never need to worry about missing important fixes. If you want to check for updates yourself to make sure you fix any current issues, however, there is a way.

Pixel Buds’ automatic updates are out of your hands

The main issue with automatic updates is you have no control over them. When there’s something wrong with your earbuds, and a fix is on the way, you just have to wait — and hope — for the update to install itself on your Pixel Buds. When an update is available, Android downloads it on your earbuds the next time you use them — but it doesn’t install the update until the next time you place your earbuds in their case.

If there’s a problem you want fixed, you won’t know how quickly it’ll get resolved.

A new bug makes the Pixel Buds too quiet

And there is a problem; the Pixel Buds currently suffer from a bug that causes the maximum volume to be lower than it should be. If you’ve been driving yourself crazy listening to quiet music at 100% volume, this bug is the likely culprit.

Google announced a new firmware update for the Pixel Buds on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Version 233 is rolling out to Pixel Buds everywhere over a 10-day period, and includes a fix for “low maximum volume in certain cases.” It might not yet be available on your device, but if you want to check for the update now, here’s how.

How to manually check for Pixel Buds firmware updates

Place your Pixel Buds in their case with the lid open. Then, on a Pixel device running at least Android 10, head to Settings > Connected devices > Pixel Bud’s settings. On any other Android device, open the Google Pixel Buds app, and go to More settings > Firmware update. If the update has arrived, tap Update available, follow the instructions, and allow the update to install.

How to disable automatic updates

If you want to control your Pixel updates entirely on your end, you can disable automatic updates. On a Pixel device running at least Android 10, go to Settings > Connected devices > Pixel Bud’s settings. On another Android device, open the Google Pixel Buds app, scroll down and go to More settings > Firmware update, then tap the toggle to disable automatic updates.

From now on, you’ll receive a notification when an update is available, but it won’t install until you follow the instructions above.