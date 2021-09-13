These Are The Fastest NBN Plans in Australia, According to the ACCC

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The ACCC has released its latest report on real-world NBN, which sees seven-time champion Optus dethroned by Exetel, a smaller provider that recently got acquired by Superloop.

In the 14th Measuring Broadband Australia report, Exetel customers were found to receive 100.5% of their plan’s maximum speeds during peak hours (between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm). Optus was however right behind with speeds of 100.4%, trailed by Telstra at 99.8%.

This puts Exetel ahead of the ten other telcos featured in the report, which spans Aussie Broadband, Dodo, iiNet, iPrimus, MyRepublic, Optus, Superloop, Telstra, TPG, and Vodafone.

Here are the full results:

Overall Overall excluding under

performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 97.7% 100.0% 96.9% Dodo 93.1% 96.7% 92.2% Exetel 101.3% 102.9% 100.5% iiNet 96.1% 99.2% 95.4% iPrimus 93.1% 96.7% 92.2% MyRepublic 99.4% 101.9% 98.0% Optus 101.3% 103.2% 100.4% Superloop 96.6% 97.7% 95.3% Telstra 100.6% 104.0% 99.8% TPG 98.9% 101.5% 98.3% Vodafone 96.2% 100.9% 95.2%

This Measuring Broadband Australia report sample covers 1,144 connections during a month-long testing period in May. All but 42 of the households have a connection with one of the eleven providers covered in the report. The sample isn’t huge, but it’s still a useful indicator of how an ISP should perform. The ACCC reports a 95% confidence level in its results.

Here’s a look at NBN 100 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Superloop is currently the most affordable NBN 100 provider featured in the speed report. You’re looking at $69.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. Since the plan is contract-free, there’s nothing stopping you from leaving when the discount expires.

Dodo may have ranked equal last alongside sister brand iPrimus, but it’s also one of your cheapest options for an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $70 per month for your first six months and $85 per month thereafter. The majority of non-discounted NBN plans sell for at least $90 per month, so $85 is pretty reasonable. Just note you’ll also need to pay a $60 upfront modem fee. If you’re in New South Wales or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by bundling your NBN plan with Dodo’s gas and electricity.

MyRepublic has a similar promo where you’ll pay $70 per month for your first six months, but a more expensive $95 per month thereafter. This plan is also contract-free.

TPG landed in fourth this quarter, and has a pretty solid offer of its own: you’ll pay $79.99 per month for your first six months, and then $89.99 per month thereafter.

Vodafone is a tad more expensive at $95 per month, but it’s definitely worth considering if you’re already with the telco for your phone plan. All Vodafone postpaid mobile customers can save $15 per month off their NBN bill, bringing the NBN 100 plan down to just $80 per month.

Vodafone has an optional NBN modem with 4G backup. Just be aware that if you add this to your plan, you’ll need to pay it out if you leave within your first two years. This is equivalent to $7 for each month left in your term.

Optus and Exetel may have been the two best performing providers this time around, but they’re also two of the more expensive NBN providers. Exetel will charge you a flat $95 per month. On Optus, you’re looking at $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. You’ll also need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave with your Optus plan within the first three years. This works out to $7 per month left in your 36-month term.

And here’s a look at NBN 50 plans from the providers in the ACCC report:

Superloop is also your cheapest NBN 50 option when it comes to providers covered by the ACCC report. You’ll pay $59.95 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter.

Dodo is a hair more expensive, at $60 per month for your first six months and $75 per month after, but there is a $60 modem fee. As with Dodo’s NBN 100 plan, you can shave a further $10 per month off by bundling in gas and electricity – at least if you’re in New South Wales or Victoria.

Chart-topper Exetel is somewhat middle of the road, where you’ll pay $75 per month.

Runner up Optus is a bit more expensive, billed at $79 per month. The plan is technically contract-free, but you’re up for a prorated modem fee if you leave with your first three years. Once again, that’s $7 for each month left if your term.

Aussie Broadband is also one of the more expensive NBN 50 options around, at $79 per month, but you can try your first month free with the promo code FREEMONTH. Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans are contract-free, so you’re under no obligation to stay after your first month.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated to include the most recent data from the ACCC.