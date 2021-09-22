Forget Sandwiches and Give These 5 Fancy Picnic Recipes a Run

We’re all a little picnic obsessed at the moment, and that’s no surprise. For NSW and Victoria, access to picnics with a small number of loved ones is the first (kind of) piece of normal life we’ve had access to for months. Anyway, lockdown or no, picnic season is a delightful time – one that deserves a food spread that’s a little more exciting than Vegemite sandwiches.

No hate to Vegemite (big fan), but when packing a picnic, your options are not limited to simple spreads on bread.

There are actually loads of fun ways to be creative with picnic food. Here are a few examples that we think are particularly impressive.

5 picnic-perfect foods

No-Bake Snickers Cheesecake:

This recipe, shared by Kitchen Sanctuary on Pinterest, combines Oreo cookies, Snickers Bars and a whole lot of other sinful (delicious) ingredients to create a no-bake cheesecake you can whip up in 30 minutes.

Check it out here:

Focaccia charcuterie board:

As our pals at Pedestrian have highlighted, this take on the classic charcuterie board is genius. Forget the board and just build your charcuterie platter on/in freshly-made focaccia, instead.

TikTok creator @chefjoesasto is behind this creation. Find the picnic-appropriate recipe below:

Raspberry and almond croissants:

Moving back into desserts, Kitchen Sanctuary has also shared a 15-minute recipe for elevating your standard croissant with almond paste frangipane and raspberries. Yum.

Find the recipe on Pinterest below:

Popeye pastry puffs:

TikTok creator @thesweetnsalty has shared a recipe for picnic food Popeye pastry puffs. These little mouthfuls of deliciousness are easy to eat and retain their flavour whether warm or cold. Definitely worth adding to the list.

Check out the picnic recipe below:

Mini banana tartlets recipe:

TikTok creator @Fadilahs..kitchen has shared a recipe for mini banana tartlets that sounds absolutely delightful. Check out the recipe for that sweet treat below:

What recipes are you turning to during picnic season? Let us know in the comments below.