Every New Surface Device Announced at Microsoft’s Fall Event

It’s already been a pretty big year for Microsoft with the new Surface 4 laptop and Windows 11, but that lineup got even bigger after today’s Fall event.

Microsoft announced a bunch of new members are joining the Surface family, including new laptops, a new phone and a range of accessories. If you missed all the action, here’s a rundown of all the new devices from Microsoft’s Fall event.

Surface Laptop Studio

The new Surface Laptop Studio is the most powerful Surface yet, according to Microsoft.

It’s intended to combine the power of a desktop with the portability of a laptop and designed with creativity in mind for designers, developers and other creators.

The Surface Studio is built with a dynamic woven hinge that helps it transition easily between laptop, stage and studio modes. Stage mode pulls the touchscreen forward over the keyboard to place the display at an angle, which is ideal for gaming or watching videos or presentations. Meanwhile, studio mode allows the screen to lay flat and transition the laptop into a tablet.

The Surface Studio is also designed to work seamlessly with the new Surface Slim Pen 2, which can be charged and stored underneath the keyboard.

Here’s a rundown of the specs:

Display: 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch display

Resolution: 2400 x 1600, 120Hz refresh rate

Processors: Intel Quad Core 11th Gen H35 (i5 or i7)

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 model), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (i7 model)

OS: Windows 11

Memory: 16GB or 43GB

Storage: removable SSD, supports sizes between 256GB and 2TB

Battery: up to 19 hours (i5), up to 18 hours (i7)

Ports: 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x Surface connect port

The Surface Laptop Studio will begin shipping to Australia in early 2022, local pricing is still to be confirmed.

Surface Pro 8

Microsoft has gotten pretty good at refining its Surface Pro, but with the introduction of Windows 11, it’s ratcheting things up a notch once again with the Pro 8.

The Surface Pro 8 is apparently Microsoft’s most powerful version ever and is twice as fast as the Pro 7. It keeps the kickstand and detachable keyboard, allowing for ultimate flexibility, and brings in Thunderbolt 4 points to attach external monitors and hard drives as needed.

This time, the screen is 11% larger, 12.5% brighter and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The Surface Pro 8 also makes use of the new Windows 11 operating system and is compatible with the new Surface Slim Pen 2.

Here’s a breakdown of the specs:

Display: 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display

Resolution: 2880 x 1920, 120 Hz refresh rate

Processors: Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core (i5 or i7)

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory: 8GB, 16GB or 32GB

OS: Windows 11

Storage: removable SSD, supports 128GB or 256GB (Wi-Fi or LTE) or 512GB and 1TB (Wi-Fi only)

Battery: Up to 18 hours

Ports: 2 x USB C (with Thunderbolt 4), 3.5 mm headphone jack, Surface Connect point

The Surface Pro 8 starts at $1,649 and will be released in Australia on November 4 with pre-orders starting today.

Surface Go 3

Microsoft’s cheapest 2-in-1 laptop is back with the Surface Go 3 which is designed for travelling and working on the go.

What it lacks in grunt power the Surface Go 3 makes up for in portability, although Microsoft assures this model is 60% faster than its predecessor thanks to an Intel Core i3 processor.

The Surface Go 3 is basically a tablet with the option of becoming a 2-in-1 and is designed for students, families or working from anywhere. It’s perfect for working on the go with a weight of just 544 grams (minus the type cover).

Here are the specs:

Display: 10.5-inch PixelSense display

Resolution: 1920 x 1280

Processors: Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615

Memory: 4GB/8GB

OS: Windows 11

Storage: 64Gb eMMC or 128GB SSD

Battery: Up to 11 hours

Ports: 1 x USB C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Surface Connect point, Micro SDXC card reader

The Surface Go 3 is available for pre-order today and starts at $629. It will be available for purchase in Australia from October 5.

Surface Duo 2

Here we come to the folding phone phenomenon. However, Microsoft claims its Surface Duo 2 is much more than a phone and it aims to bring the power of a Surface to your pocket.

The Surface Duo 2 mixes and matches apps like TikTok and Kindle with the business aspects of Microsoft 365 and allows any two Android apps to be used simultaneously on its dual-screen.

The Duo 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip and has an 8.3-inch PixelSense Fusion display. It can be folded into a variety of different setups and is incredibly thin at just 5.5mm while open.

Here are the specs you need to know about:

Dimensions: Open – 145.2 mm x 184.5 mm x 5.5 mm, Closed – 145.2 mm x 92.1 mm x 11 mm

Weight: 284 grams

Display: 8.3 AMOLED PixelSense Fusion

Resolution: 2688 x 1892, HDR, 90Hz refresh rate

Cameras: Wide – 12MP, f/1.7 aperture, 27mm, 1.4μm, dual pixel

Telephoto – 12MP, f/2.4 aperture, 51mm, 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS and 2Xoptical zoom

Ultra-Wide – 16MP, f/2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1.0μm, 110-degree diagonal field of view with distortion correction

Front-facing – 12MP, f/2.0 aperture, 24mm, 1.0μm

Telephoto – 12MP, f/2.4 aperture, 51mm, 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS and 2Xoptical zoom Ultra-Wide – 16MP, f/2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1.0μm, 110-degree diagonal field of view with distortion correction Front-facing – 12MP, f/2.0 aperture, 24mm, 1.0μm Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G

Storage: 128Gb, 256GB, 512GB

Battery: 4449mAh dual battery, up to 15.5 hours playback, 28 hours talk time, USB-C charging port

The Surface Duo starts at $2,319 and comes in Obsidian and Glacier colours. It will ship to Australia in late October.

Updated Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X is getting a buddy in the form of a Wi-Fi-only model at an affordable price point.

The Surface Pro X has always differentiated itself from other models as the only Surface with an ARM processor. This hasn’t changed and the Surface Pro X is now built for even more optimised apps on the Microsoft SQ2 ARM silicon.

Like the rest of the new range, the updated Surface Pro X runs Windows 11 and supports x86 and x64 emulation.

Wi-Fi-only models will begin shipping in early 2022. Pricing is to be confirmed.

Surface Slim Pen 2

Any good Surface needs a decent pen, and the Surface Slim Pen 2 is the next step in Microsoft’s stylus technology.

Microsoft says the Surface Slim Pen 2 requires zero pressure force and has ultra-low latency for greater precision and accuracy. Its also been redesigned with a sharper point for more accurate writing and drawing. It should also feel a lot more natural thanks to a built-in haptic motor.

As mentioned, it can also be charged and housed within the Surface Laptop Studio or the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, but the pen is sold separately to these devices.

The Slim Pen 2 costs $189.95 and will be available for purchase in Australia from November 4.

Accessories

Alongside the Surface Slim Pen 2, Microsoft also announced a new Ocean Plastic Mouse and Surface Adaptive Kit.

The mouse is Microsoft’s step towards sustainability and is made up of 20% recycled ocean plastic.

The Ocean Plastic mouse costs $34.95 and will be available from October 5.

The Surface Adaptive Kit is designed to assist those with disabilities to use Surface devices and includes things like keycap labels, bump labels, port indicators and device openers. The Surface Adaptive Kit retails for $24.95.

Microsoft also announced the Modern USB-C Headset which is built for Microsoft Teams and features a lightweight design with meeting controls. This will cost $99.95 and is available in Australia from September 30.

That’s everything you missed from Microsoft’s early morning Fall Event. Will you be ordering one of the new Surface devices?