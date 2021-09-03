Dune: Everything You Need to Know About the Sci-Fi Movie Before It Hits Screens

In terms of classic sci-fi book to movie adaptations, it’s hard to get bigger than Dune.

Frank Herbert’s iconic novel has seen its fair share of big-screen attempts, including a film from David Lynch. But this next live-action Dune adaptation will be one of the biggest yet.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Dune movie before its release date.

What’s Dune all about?

Dune is a sci-fi epic that spans multiple planets, families, religions and political systems in the distant future.

This is what you can expect in the movie, based on Warner Bros’ synopsis:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

There’s also giant sandworms, but more on that in the trailer.

Dune trailer

We’ve been treated to a couple of sneak peeks when it comes to Dune. Two trailers have been released (check them out below).

And a handful of photos from the film have begun to trickle out, also.

The most recent update we’ve received in this space, however, is a glimpse of a fight scene between Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin. Vanity Fair dropped the Dune clip on its website and shared a piece of it to Instagram as well.

In it, you see Chalamet and Brolin go head to head in a futuristic knife fight. And it’s pretty impressive stuff. Check out the clip below:

And if you’re interested in seeing the full scene, you can find it on Vanity Fair here, along with insights into the film from director Denis Villeneuve.

Villeneuve told Vanity Fair of Chalamet’s Dune character, Paul Atreides, “The most important thing about Paul is that he’s trying to find his place in the world.”

“Paul is supposed to be a wise one, someone that is older than his age in his mind, but still has the body of a 16-year-old.”

It’s a blockbuster in two parts

Anyone who’s read Dune will know that it’s quite the hefty tome.

It’s for this reason that the novel has been split into two films. Dune Part One will be released later in 2021 and will cover roughly the first half of the book.

The second movie has not officially been greenlit yet and will depend on the success of this first. So if you want to see a second Dune make sure you go see this first one in cinemas.

The excitement doesn’t stop there because Legendary Television is also working on a prequel TV series titled Dune: Sisterhood. The series will follow the mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit in the years leading up to Dune.

Who’s in the cast?

The A-list cast of Dune is almost as long as the book itself, so prepare yourself.

In the role of the hero with the excellent sci-fi name (Paul) is Timothée Chalamet. Joining him is the all-star cast including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Jason Momoa Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Javier Bardem.

I’m not sure the Academy has enough Oscars to go around for that lot.

Oh, wait, one more. In the director’s chair is the visionary Denis Villeneuve, who has brought us epic sci-fi’s like Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

Dune: Release Date

Dune will have its global debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 8, but audiences will have to wait a little longer to catch the film, unfortunately.

Like many films over the past year, the release date for Dune has been pushed back a number of times.

After a while, Warner Bros decided we should wait no longer for Dune, so it will be released on October 21, 2021, in Australian cinemas.

Aussies also have the chance to see the film early. Universal Pictures has launched a Dune Ticket Lottery that fans can enter online in order to win the chance to attend an advanced screening of Dune before anyone else.

If you’re keen you can enter the lottery here.

