Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Recruits an All-Star Cast to Stop the Apocalypse

It’s hard to deny yourself a Netflix subscription when the streaming service is home to star-studded movies like Don’t Look Up. The new film is the latest from Hollywood heavyweight Adam McKay and it’s debuting on Netflix just in time for Christmas.

Here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s next big film.

What is Don’t Look Up about?

Don’t Look Up follows the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an impending comet that will destroy Earth.

Unfortunately, no one seems to care.

The duo has only six months to get their message across and approach everyone from the disinterested U.S. President to an upbeat morning show.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Don’t Look Up which you can check out below.

Who’s in the cast?

Adam McKay is known for amassing all-star casts in his films – see Vice or The Big Short – but he’s really outdone himself this time.

Take a deep breath now…

Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

Still with me? It’s wild, right? Collectively they must have all the Oscars in Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as the duo of astronomers, while Meryl Streep will portray the US President and Jonah Hill will be her chief of staff.

If this star power is anything to go by, Don’t Look Up is not a film you’ll want to miss.

Don’t Look Up: Release Date

As previously mentioned, Don’t Look Up is set for an exclusive streaming release on Netflix on December 24, 2021, at around 6 pm AEST. Yep, just in time for Christmas Eve.

Don’t Look Up will also get a theatrical release in select cinemas on the same day.

If you’re looking for other things to satisfy that Netflix subscription in the meantime, here’s our list of its best movies or you can find Netflix’s upcoming Halloween slate here.