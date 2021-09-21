5 Reasons Why You Need to Play Deathloop on PS5

If you’ve managed to get your hands on a PS5 you’re no doubt looking for some next-gen games to take for a ride. PS5 exclusives were off to a bit of a slow start but they’re in full swing right now and one that’s definitely worth considering is Deathloop.

The action-adventure first-person shooter game was finally released, after multiple delays, on September 14 and is already garnering rave reviews from critics and players – and there’s a reason. In fact, there are lots of reasons.

Deathloop has a lot going for it, so if you’re on the fence about whether or not to give it a shot, here are some of the reasons you should.

It’s an Arkane game

Deathloop is developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda, which are two names that carry a fair bit of weight in the gaming world.

Arkane is responsible for hits like Dishonored and Prey and if you liked either of those games you’ll see the similarities in Deathloop.

It gives you an intriguing story and allows you to get creative with an arsenal of weapons and supernatural powers. It’s also incredibly stylish in what can only be described as an Arkane way.

Deathloop has a unique art style that blends modernist architecture with hints of impressionism and retro films which makes every inch of the world interesting and exciting.

It really does give you more of what Arkane does best, so if you liked previous games from the studio, you’ll probably enjoy Deathloop, too.

It’s also quite possible Deathloop is the last Arkane game we’ll see on PlayStation now that Microsoft owns Bethesda, so take advantage of it.

Deathloop is built for the PS5

While there are endless games you can play on your PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility, nothing beats a PS5 optimised game. That’s what you bought a next-gen console for after all, right?

Deathloop is one of those games that takes advantage of the PS5’s power. The game supports multiple graphics modes that all make the world look stunning, and load times are practically zero.

But the best PS5 features come in the form of the DualSense controller and Deathloop makes good use of them.

The adaptive triggers react to a gun jamming in the game, radio calls come via your controller’s speaker rather than your television and you can feel every footstep you take through the haptic feedback. It’s truly immersive.

The game is also available to play on PC (and it runs equally as well) but Deathloop was built with the PS5 in mind and you don’t want to miss out on all the features it offers.

You’ll get hooked on Deathloop’s story

In Deathloop you play as Colt, a man who is stuck in a time loop and must kill all eight of his targets in one day to break free.

It’s a simple enough premise yet the way it all unfolds is incredibly compelling.

As is customary with roguelikes, you’re forced to relive the same day over and over again, but you’re unlikely to get bored in Deathloop.

Every loop uncovers more about your character, your targets and the reason behind the time loop itself. The story constantly points you towards your next objective and information unfolds in a tantalising yet manageable way. Not to mention the voice acting for Colt and Julianna is top-notch.

It’s a pretty masterful achievement and makes Deathloop a game that’s hard to put down.

You can play your way

Anyone who has played Dishonored will know that Arkane likes to experiment with playstyles. While the options aren’t as binary as stealth or attack in Deathloop, there are still a variety of ways to get through a mission.

You will inevitably have to kill people in Deathloop but whether you choose to be quiet or loud about it (and how creative you get), is up to you.

In fact, Deathloop’s time loop mechanic actually encourages you to experiment. If stealthing your way through didn’t work, try going on the offensive next time.

Thanks to the intricate level design and the quadrant split up of each day you’ll find endless ways to get through each loop. One area that might’ve been safe in the morning could be flooded with enemies at night; forcing you to take a different route or bring different weapons to the table.

You’ll die a lot (but won’t be mad about it)

Accept now that you’ll die frequently in Deathloop. It’s all in the name of the game.

A hallmark of the roguelike genre is to make levels punishingly hard, but Deathloop does a good job of giving every loop an objective so even if you don’t complete your mission you’ll come armed with knowledge for the next attempt.

It’s in a similar vein to Hades that each run through will give you new skills and information, so it rarely feels like you’ve wasted your time.

That being said, prepare to die, die and die again in a variety of unique ways – one of which is by the hand of the game’s villain, Julianna.

The thing that makes Deathloop really unique is its online feature that allows other players to ‘invade’ your game and hunt you down as Julianna.

It’s unpredictable, unexpected and will keep you on your toes. Not to mention it’s wildly satisfying to get one over on your enemy, whether you’re playing as Colt or Julianna.

Dying in Deathloop is a part of life, but when each playthrough is interesting it’s hard to be mad about it.

There are far more than five reasons you should give Deathloop a shot, but if any one of these has convinced you to pick it up you can find a list of the cheapest copies here.

If you need a PS5 as well, that’s a little trickier but we have some ways you can keep on top of stock drops.