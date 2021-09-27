5 Toothpaste Tablets That Will Have You Ditching the Tubed Stuff

If you’re looking for a more sustainable alternative to tubed toothpaste, might we suggest trying toothpaste tablets? Toothpaste tablets are powdered toothpaste that’s condensed into tablets. They still offer a similar kind of clean to traditional toothpaste, only are more environmentally friendly and travel friendly.

Brushing with them is also pretty straightforward. You simply pop one into your mouth, chew it, and start brushing. One tablet is usually enough for a full two-minute clean. However, some people might feel they get a better clean from two tablets. You can also get options without fluoride if that’s your preference too. Keen to try some other eco-friendly oral care? Why not invest in a tongue scraper or a water flosser while you’re at it.

Ahead, we’re rounded up some of the top-rated toothpaste tablets worth making the swap for.

Aussie Smile Co’s Organic and Vegan Toothpaste Tablets in an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional toothpaste. Each set comes in a cute reusable glass jar and is a clinical-grade vegan toothpaste. To use, simply take one tablet, crush it in your teeth, brush and rinse.

Aside from having a fun name, Crush & Brush’s toothpaste tablets are a mess-free, convenient alternative to tube paste. They’re mint flavoured, come with 75 tablets, and are made with ingredients like calcium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate that are effective in helping to promote oral health.

Developed by dentists, ToothChews is an effective way to clean your teeth and make a more sustainable choice. They have been formulated with oral care front of mind and contain natural ingredients and fluoride for those seeking a fluoride option. They also as a three-month supply.

These minty flavoured toothpaste tablets offer eco-friendly teeth cleaning. They’re loaded with natural ingredients that help remove surface stains, prevent tooth decay and remineralise enamel while being gentle on gums. You get 90-tablets per packet, and they come in a cute glass jar.

Flavoured with organic Peppermint oil, Georganics natural tooth tablets are a zero-waste and refreshing way of brushing your teeth. Once you crush them between your teeth, they naturally foam for a deep clean. They’re also free from synthetic ingredients like Sodium Fluoride, SLS and Glycerin.

