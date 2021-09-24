Budget Alternatives to All Those Hyped-Up Beauty Products In Your Feed

When it comes to your skincare and makeup regime, you shouldn’t be afraid to spend good money on quality products. I’m a firm believer that when it comes to makeup and skincare you get what you pay for. However, that doesn’t mean I don’t love a makeup dupe as much as the next beauty-lover.

Sure, some makeup dupes may be hit and miss, but there are a few internet favourites (thank you, TikTok) that are equally as good, if not better, than their luxury counterparts (ahem e.l.f. cosmetics!) and are less than half the price tag.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 9 of the best skincare and makeup dupes (there’s even a La Mer dupe) so you can get the best value for money.

If you like: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, $49

If there’s one lipstick colour everyone should own, it’s Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-hue Pillow Talk. And if you can’t own it, you can certainly try Maybelline’s near-perfect dupe. It promises to be long-lasting, non-drying and deliciously creamy. It’s also formulated to nourish your lips while you wear it thanks to its nourishing oils.

If you like: Tarte Tape Shape Concealer $60

Tarte Cosmetics Tape Shape Concealer has long been every beauty-lover’s favourite crease-proof concealer, however, it does come at a pretty hefty price tag. Cue: e.l.f cosmetics 16hr Camo Concealer. According to TikTok, the e.l.f Camo Concealer is an almost exact dupe for the Tarte Shape concealer since it offers that same crease-free matte finish and longterm coverage as the Tarte concealer (and will only set you back $10). It’s also got the doe-foot applicator so you can still maintain that precision application.

If you like: Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation $105

While Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation is famous for it’s silky, weightless texture and buildable coverage, L’Oreal Paris’ True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation is equally as lush and around a quarter of the price. It’s also formulated with Antioxidants and Vitamins C and E to keep your skin glow and hydrated all day long.

If you like: La Mer Crème de la Mer, $250 (30ml)

This one is a huge call if true, but TikTok users swear by it. Apparently, Nivea’s Moisturising Creme is a near-perfect dupe for La Mer, and excuse me while I test this theory. While Nivea doesn’t contain the algae and acids that la Mer touts as its powerhouse ingredients, the ingredients lists between the two are very similar. Nivea is a perfect option for folks who don’t need all the buzzy ingredients, just an intense dose of hydration.

If you like: Kevyn Aucoin’s The Volume Mascara $43

As far as makeup dupes go, I can confirm that MCo Beauty’s XTENDLASH Mascara is the near-perfect dupe for Kevyn Aucoin’s The Volume Mascara. Its tubing formula ensures flake-proof, clump-free and smudge-resistant lashes all day every day. It’s also easily removed at the end of the day with warm water.

If you like: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic $218

If you’ve ever searched for the best Vitamin C serum, at the top of almost every beauty editors list is SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic. Known for its anti-ageing, anti-pigmentation formula it’s as effective as it is expensive. However, late last year, La Roch Posay brought out their Redermic Vitamin C10 Serum that combines a stable blend of pure vitamin C (10%) with supportive, effective ingredients that improve the skin’s texture and tone. And it’s on par with SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum and less than a quarter of the price.

If you like: Glossier Solution, $US24

When Glossier brought out their exfoliating solution was one of the first of it’s kind. You simply swept it across your skin and it worked its magic to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. The only downside was that we struggled to get it in Australia. Enter: Mecca Cosmetica’s Glow-Giver Exfoliating Solution. This non-abrasive, fragrance-free wonder has an almost identical formulation to Glossier’s with its own 10% blend of AHAs, BHA, PHA and natural plant extracts.

If you like: Glossier Cloud Paint, $US18

Feeling cheeky? Maybelline’s Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush is the perfect dupe for Glossier’s cult-Cloud Paint Blush. Both of which are designed to give you a sheer wash of natural-looking colour, but can be easily built up for a bolder look. Since you have to go to great lengths to get Glossier in Australia, Maybelline’s drug store dupe delivers a radiant, Glossier-esque finish.