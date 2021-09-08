Where To Find Chic, Affordable Glassware Online

One scroll through your Instagram feed, and you’re met with a sea of monogrammed wine and whiskey glasses, wavy tumblers and vintage-looking cocktail glasses. It’s pretty clear that funky glassware is having a moment right now, and it’s easy to see why.

If you’re one of the people going through a real homewares phase right now (thanks, lockdown) or you’re just searching for a unique gift for someone, glassware should be at the top of your must-buy list.

To help in your search, we’ve rounded up a bunch of different glassware from a range of online retailers that are sure to have you hitting that add to cart button. Happy shopping!

MDLUU Colored Glassware set of 4, $34.42

If you’re looking for inexpensive glassware, I’d start by trolling through the options available on Amazon. You can find a range of interesting glassware and some cool plastic sets, that are well within your budget, like this Colored Glassware set ($34.42). They’ve got a cool vintage design and come in a variety of colours if you’re looking to brighten up your kitchen.

Yungala Pink Goblets Set of 4 Vintage Colored Glassware, $73.03

We also found these vintage-looking rose coloured wine goblets that we’re now obsessed with, and they’re only $70 for a four-pack. Oh, and they also come in other colours like black(?) and blue.

Freedom Studio Tumbler (short), $29.95, Freedom Studio Tumbler (tall), $39.95

After glassware that has more of a vintage look? Freedom has some really cute textured tall and short tumblers in amber coloured glass that give off retro vibes. They also have matching champagne flutes that are super chic, however, they only come in clear glass.

Krosno Gin Balloon Glasses, $17.97

Myer is another great place to find some beautiful glassware for every budget. They’ve also got a wide range of glasses from wine goblets and decanters, right through to cocktail glasses for martinis and margaritas. Our personal favourites, these Gin Balloon glasses from Krosno, which also happen to be on sale at the moment for $17.97, usually $29.95 for a set of two.

Flower Etched Glass Coupes, $40 (for a set of 4)

Another super affordable place to find cool vintage glassware is Etsy. You can come across a range of hidden gems with just a few scrolls. Some pieces are actual vintage glassware, while others are a modern spin on an old classic. Our favourite finds are these Flower Etched Glass Coupes, $40 (for a set of 4) and these Old Fashioned Whisky Glasses, $75 (for a set of 4).

Old Fashioned Whisky Glasses, $75 (for a set of 4)

IVV Speedy Goblet, $179 (usually $273)

Temple & Webster also have a pretty extensive range of glassware that will suit every home from the bohemian bode to the bachelor pad. From champagne glasses and wine goblets right through to tumblers a whisky glasses, they’ve got a bit of everything. Our top picks — because we couldn’t pick just one — are the IVV Speedy Goblet, $179 (usually $273) and these delicious looking Pina Colada 500ml Cocktail Glasses, $34.95 from Roya.

Pina Colada 500ml Cocktail Glasses, $34.95 from Roya

Mon Verre Paris Martini Glass Set, $139.99

If you’re really looking for a special gift for someone, Mon Verre does monogrammed glassware that is simply divine. You can choose from a range of elegant wine glasses (stem and stemless), whisky glasses, champagne flutes, beer and martini glasses, and have them monogrammed with someone’s initials for that extra special touch. Prices start at $55 for a single glass and cap out at $139.99 for a set of two.