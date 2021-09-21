6 Picnic Blankets Under $80 That’ll Get You Ready For Hot Vaxxed Summer

As restrictions ease across parts of Australia, picnics are clearly becoming an essential part of hot vaxxed summer. Spending time outdoors with five fully vaccinated friends and loved ones is one of the safest ways to catch up and enjoy the warmer weather. This means you’re going to need to invest in a decent picnic basket and of course, a picnic blanket!

We’ve rounded up a range of different blankets and rugs, from your classic patchwork rugs and quilted blankets, right through to ones that can be pegged into the ground for a day at the beach. The best part? They’re all under $80!

Let’s unpack them, shall we?

If like us, you’ve been daydreaming about picnicking with friends post-lockdown, you’re going to need one of these Meteor blankets. Made from high-quality fleece and lined with a thin layer of aluminium on the bottom to protect it from damage, the blanket can be easily folded and has a little sewn handle to make it easy to carry. Oh, and did we mention they come in 13 different colourways and patterns?

Buy the Meteor Large Foldable Waterproof Fleece Picnic Blanket ($22.49 – $42.29) from Amazon here.

We’re obsessed with this chic, yet affordable pinstripe blanket. It comes with a tan leather handle and shoulder belt, so it’s easy to carry and store when you’re not using it. Not only is it the perfect addition to your outdoor picnic, but it also makes a great gift. Measuring 87 x 67inches, this blanket is comfortably sized for 4-6 adults and has protective PEVA backing on the bottom.

Buy the G GOOD GAIN Extra Large Picnic Blanket ($49.99) from Amazon here.

This large blue and white jacquard picnic rug from Komorebi is made from high-quality 100% Cotton and lined with a waterproof backing that prevents moisture from seeping through. It’s lightweight, compact and four adults, booze and food comfortably when rolled out.

Buy the Komorebi Large Outdoor Waterproof Picnic Blanket ($69.99) from Amazon here.

Racking up a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this large picnic rug from VonShef is a go-to for picnic lovers. It comes in four different colourways — green, khaki, black and white striped and blue — is easy to fold up, and comes with a faux leather carry strap.

Buy the VonShef Large Fleece Picnic Blankets ($41.58) from Amazon here.

If you need something that’s a little more spill-proof, this washable blanket from Wanderer was made for you! It’s generous in size (2.7×2.9m), has corner peg loops to hold it down on a windy day and rolls up, making it easy to store and carry.

Buy the Wanderer Washable Picnic Blanket ($79.99) from BCF here.

Coming in three different colourways — mint green, baby blue and candy pink — this quilted picnic rug from Cotton On is ideal for a cheese board in the park with friends.

Buy the Cotton On Quilted Picnic Blanket (was $44.99, now $31.49) from Cotton On here.