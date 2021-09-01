These Are The Best NBN 50 Deals In Australia Right Now

NBN 50 plans tend to be the Goldilocks option when it comes to Australian internet. They’re the “just right” intersection of speed and value. An NBN 50 plan is a significant step up from an ADSL connection, and the monthly bill is a lot more reasonable than an NBN 100 plan, which typically start at around $85 per month when you exclude promotional offers.

On the other hand, $70 per month is about the average for a full price NBN 50 plan, and discounts can bring it even lower. In some cases, you can spend as little as $55 per month. With that in mind, we’re going to look at some of the best NBN 50 deals around right now.

SpinTel’s NBN 50 deal is one of your cheapest options, where you’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, $64.95 per month is one of the cheapest non-discounted NBN 50 plans around.

Tangerine is up next, where you’re looking at $54.90 per month for the first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter. This plan is also contract-free, and Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy during your first two weeks, you can leave and get your plan fees refunded. Just be aware that you can’t get a refund for your modem if you purchase one through Tangerine, but it will work with any other NBN provider.

Superloop has a super cheap NBN 50 plan of its own, billing $59.95 for your first six months and $59.99 per month thereafter.

Dodo is a little more expensive at $60 per month for your first six months and $75 per month thereafter. You can however knock a further $10 per month by also getting your electricity and gas through Dodo. Just be aware that this offer is only available in New South Wales and Victoria, and in certain areas. You’ll also need to pay a $60 per month modem fee.

Promotional discounts aren’t your only option for saving money. Vodafone’s NBN 50 plan will normally set you back $80 per month, but that drops down to $65 per month if you’ve got a postpaid mobile plan with the telco.

Vodafone’s NBN plans are contract-free. Just note that if you take up Vodafone’s optional modem, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value if you leave in your first 36 months. This is equivalent to $5 per month left in your three-year term.

In a similar vein, you’d typically pay $69 per month for a MATE NBN 50 plan, but you can slash $10 per month off that price by signing up to one of the telco’s SIM-only plans. MATE mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month for 10GB. The $25 per month option with 20GB is a better pick, however. MATE’s NBN and mobile plans are contract-free.

Lastly, if you’re keen to try Telstra’s budget brand Belong, you can score a free modem (normally billed at $60) and nab $80 of mobile credit in case you want to move your number across too. Belong’s NBN 50 plan is billed at $70 per month.

This article has been updated to reflect the most current rates for NBN 50 plans.