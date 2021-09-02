The Best Laugh Out Loud Comedies You Can Find on Netflix

We could all use a laugh every now and then, especially in times like these, so aren’t we blessed that Netflix has such a large selection of comedies.

Action-comedy, drama-comedy, stand-up comedy, Netflix has every iteration of comedy you could ask for. It’s a godsend when all you want to do is switch off and watch something lighthearted.

Here are some of the best comedies on Netflix that will inject some humour into your day.

Best comedies on Netflix

Grace and Frankie

Put two powerhouse actresses like Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda together and what do you get? Grace and Frankie is the answer and it’s one of the best and most beloved comedies on Netflix.

The duo plays two unlikely friends who band together after their husbands announce they are in love and plan to get married. Grace and Frankie then lean on each other as they adjust to newfound singledom later in life.

It’s heartwarming, it’s funny and it’s got a seventh season premiering soon.

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek has been living the high life since its finale with awards nominations all around for its talented cast and crew.

The Canadian comedy follows a rich family who suddenly finds themselves completely broke and forced to live in their one remaining asset, the country town of Schitt’s Creek.

You’ll come to love the Rose family, privileged personalities and all, as they band together to get through the tough times.

BoJack Horseman

In the same vein as Rick and Morty or South Park, BoJack horseman is an adult animated comedy that satirises deeper themes.

BoJack Horseman himself is a washed-up celebrity who decides to make a comeback and must navigate the minefield that is modern-day Hollywood.

If you’re not taken by BoJack Horseman straight away don’t get dissuaded. From season 2 it quickly becomes one of the best-animated comedies you’ll lay eyes on.

One Day at a Time

Multi-cam sitcoms aren’t exactly what they used to be but Netflix’s One Day at a Time revives one of the best classic comedies and actually does it well.

The new version follows the daily life of a Cuban-American family and their differing points of view. Justina Machado stars as the single mother of two teenagers who often gets parenting advice from her widowed mother, played by Hollywood legend Rita Moreno.

One Day at a Time may have an old school laugh-track but it handles topical themes and issues in a modern and heartwarming way.

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

If stand-up comedy is more your thing then Netflix has no shortage of comedians lining up to make you laugh on demand.

One of the best is Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, who rocketed to fame thanks to her Netflix comedy special Nanette. The show is a brutally honest combination of dry humour and hilarious storytelling that has something to say about modern gender and sexuality.

Nanette was originally intended to be Gadsby’s swansong but luckily for us, it was far from her last word and she released another special on Netflix not long ago.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

It’s hard to find a comedy more beloved than Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show has become incredibly popular in Australia since its arrival on Netflix and is undoubtedly one of the best comedies on the streaming service.

If you’ve somehow missed Brooklyn Nine-Nine it follows the hilarious capers of Brooklyn’s 99th precinct. The unit features a cast of eccentric characters who love to run amock but must get their act together when a new captain comes to town.

The show is laugh out loud funny and the perfect pick-me-up if you’ve had a long day.

At least one of the comedies here is sure to give you a laugh but Netflix has no shortage of more hilarious content, so be sure to check it out.

If comedy isn’t your scene you can also find our recommendations for the best thrillers and scary movies on Netflix.