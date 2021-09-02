If You’ve Got Limited Storage Space In The Kitchen, Try These Collapsible Food Containers

If you’re someone who loves to meal prep but has limited kitchen storage space, we might just have the perfect solution to all your food storage problems — collapsible containers.

Made from a study silicone, each collapsible container typically folds down to be a third of its regular size and are easily stackable, making them an ideal way to store all your delicious leftovers bound for the fridge. Often coming in sets of four or more, you can get a variety of sizes from larger 1200ml options right through to smaller 350ml options and everything in between.

Each collapsible container comes with a leak-proof, snap shut lid, and is both microwave and dishwasher-safe. Sounds good, right?!

If these little game-changers sound like something you should already own, we can help. Below we’ve rounded up a variety of collapsible containers you can order online right now, and bin those manky, orange stained plastic ones you’ve been wheeling out. You’re welcome!

These lightweight, silicone containers from Xcellent Global are the perfect addition to any kitchen. They’re microwave and freezer safe, non-breakable, airtight and extremely durable. Each set has four different sized containers — 350ml, 500ml, 800ml and 1200ml.

You can buy the Xcellent Global Collapsible Silicone Food Storage Containers ($11.88 – $23.88) from Amazon here.

If you’re after round, bowl-like storage containers, these collapsible ones from Cartinits are worth checking out. Coming in a set of four, small (4.7”), medium (5.5”), large (6.3”), and extra large (7.1”), they’re great for everything from lunchboxes to leftovers and meal prep.

You can buy the Cartints Silicone Collapsible Food Storage Containers, $56.71 from Amazon here.

Coming in four different sizes and colours, these collapsible containers from Little Archer & Co are the solution to more space in your kitchen. Made from non-toxic, eco-friendly silicone, they’re suitable for dishwashers fridges and freezers.

You can buy the Little Archer & Co. Foldable Food Storage Container ($33.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re one of those people who carries snacks where ever they go (hi, me), then you need a set of these cute collapsible containers. Coming with four different sizes (300ml, 500ml, 800ml and 1200ml) in the set, these containers are made from a BPA free food-grade silicone that’s non-toxic, non-stick and easy to clean.

You can buy the ANQIN Foldable Collapsible Silicone Lunch Bento Box ($31.60) from Amazon here.