5 Torches That’ll Be the Light of Your Life While Camping

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re a big fan of camping out overnight or love to explore dark caves, you’ll know how handy it is to have a good torch at the ready. It’s one of those essential pieces of camping or hiking equipment, like backpacks, chairs and swags. When you’re out in the middle of nowhere, the last thing you want to do is accidentally step in the wrong place or get a little lost.

If you’re looking for a torch to light up your next hiking trip or outdoor adventure, here are a few suggestions for what you should pick up.

If you’ve punched in “good camping torches” to Google, you’ll know that there’s a lot of options out there. If you just want a solid all-rounder torch that fits neatly into the palm of your hand, with solid battery life, adjustable brightness and throw distance, you should check out Olight’s Seeker 2 Pro.

This torch has a beam distance of up to 250m, with an adjustable brightness level of up to 3,200 lumens, making it a good option for lighting up anything within a medium to close range. With an ergonomic design and a non-slip grip, this torch uses LEDs, which will give you a considerably longer lifespan with less battery consumption than standard torch bulbs.

Olight is currently running its OFan Day sale until September 30, where you can grab 20% to 45% off its entire range of torches and lights. If you’ve been looking for a good excuse to pick up a new camping torch, this is it.

The Olight Seeker 2 Pro Rechargeable LED Torch is available with a 20% off discount here.

If, by some unfortunate circumstance, that you become separated from your backpack or camp while it’s dark, a pocket-sized torch could be a literal lifesaver. This Lumintop flashlight can easily slip into your pocket, making it a great option for an easily accessible backup camping torch, or something you can carry around day-to-day.

Measuring under 9cm long and running off a single AA or 14500 battery, this Lumintop flashlight can reach a max brightness of 650 lumens, with a runtime of 37 hours. It’s waterproof and impact resistant up to a height of 1.5m, with a clip that makes it easy to slip this torch on a pocket, backpack strap or even the brim of your hat.

You can pick up the Lumintop Pocket-Sized Flashlight here.

Want to go camping with a portable floodlight? Because that’s what the Olight Marauder 2 is. Packing a maximum brightness of 14,000 lumens with a beam distance of up to 800m, this torch puts the power of the sun in your hands.

Outside of its immense power, the Marauder 2 is also a versatile light option. This torch has multiple adjustable brightness levels with a maximum battery life of 59 hours, and is both waterproof up to 2m and drop resistant up to 1m. So it can take a bit of beating when you’re roughing it outdoors.

If you’re spending the night outdoors and need something to light up your campsite, the Marauder 2 makes for a portable and convenient option. Just stick it up in a tree branch and it’ll feel like you’re sitting in your living room.

You can also pick up this torch with a limited-time 25% discount at 8pm AEST September 30, thanks to Olight’s OFan Day sale. You can also check out additional Olight discounts on Lifehacker Australia’s coupon page.

A portable, solar-powered torch that makes for a great emergency option if your other torches just happen to run out of juice.

With a compact and light design, you can easily clip it onto your backpack while hiking, letting it store that sweet solar energy for use later. This torch is also crank-powered, where a minute of cranking will get you about 10mins worth of light.

While it’s not as bright as the other torches on this list, it’ll get the job done in an emergency situation.

You can pick up the Simpeak Hand Cranking Solar Powered Flashlight here.

Do you know the old saying “It’s better to have it and not need it than to have it and need it”? That’s this torch summed up to a tee.

Not only is it just a torch, but it also has a safety hammer for smashing glass, a seatbelt cutter, a built-in compass, and a portable emergency 2,000mAh power source if your mobile phone needs some extra juice. Just make sure you’ve got the right charging cable on hand.

This LED torch has seven modes, which includes white and red warning lights that run on the torch’s handle, with a throw distance of up to 210m.

You can pick up the NPET T09 Emergency Solar LED Flashlight here.