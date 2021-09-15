Here Are the Latest Trade-in Deals for Apple Devices in Australia

Apple continually updates its trade-in deals following the release of its new devices and there are some pretty good deals for those looking to make a bit of cashback.

Apple’s trade-in promotion allows customers to get credit towards their next purchase by mailing or bringing in their old Apple-branded products. More recent models of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macbooks are generally valued higher but even if your device isn’t eligible for trade-in you can still recycle it.

Trade-in prices typically shuffle after a new device release. Today we got the announcement of the new iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad, so the trade-in credit you can earn has shifted once again.

Prices also tend to decrease on older models as newer devices come out so if you want the best deal you’re better off trading in sooner rather than later.

These are the estimated trade-in prices for Australians that are currently listed on Apple’s website at the time of writing.

Apple trade-in prices you should know about:

iPhone trade-in prices

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $1,120

iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $950

iPhone 12 – Up to $745

iPhone 12 Mini – Up to $635

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $700

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $610

iPhone 11 – Up to $535

iPhone Xs Max – Up to $465

iPhone Xs – Up to $355

iPhone XR – Up to $320

iPhone X – Up to $285

iPhone 8 Plus – Up to $235

iPhone 8 – Up to $170

iPhone 7 Plus – Up to $155

iPhone 7 – Up to $85

iPhone 6s Plus – Up to $80

iPhone 6s – Up to $40

iPhone 6 Plus – Up to $50

iPhone 6 – Up to $35

iPhone SE (2nd generation) — Up to $285

iPad trade-in prices

iPad Pro — Up to $785

iPad — Up to $340

iPad Air — Up to $510

iPad Mini — Up to $280

MacBook trade-in prices

MacBook Pro — Up to $1,060

MacBook Air — Up to $600

MacBook — Up to $350

Apple Watch trade-in prices

Apple Watch Series 5 — Up to $190

Apple Watch Series 4 — Up to $130

Apple Watch Series 3 — Up to $75

Apple Watch Series 2 — Up to $35

If your device isn’t on the list above Apple will still take back any of its other devices, like old iPods, to recycle.

So don’t leave those old iPhones in your drawer picking up dust, trade them in and get some money, or just recycle them guilt-free.

All you have to do is bring your device to an Apple store for a team member to examine, or fill out Apple’s online questionnaire and mail your product back to them. Then Apple will credit you towards your next purchase or put your money onto an Apple Store gift card.

This article has been updated since its original publication.