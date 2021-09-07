Last Chance to Get a $10 Echo Dot With Your Free Amazon Prime Trial

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence when it comes to dipping your toe into the smart home pool, Amazon is currently running a deal that makes for a perfect reason to bring your home into the 21st century.

If you sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $10. Even if you only stick around for the 30-day free trial and give your subscription the flick thereafter, you’ll still save a nice $49 on an Echo Dot (RRP $59).

We’re in the final days of this deal being available, so if you want to grab yourself a $10 smart speaker, you had better get to it.

How to get this Echo Dot deal

Getting this deal is pretty simple. Just sign up for an Amazon Prime account, and you’ll have access to this Echo Dot discount.

This offer is available until 11:59pm AEST, September 9. If you stay subscribed, a Prime membership is $6.99/month.

This deal is only available to new Prime members, so if you’re currently a subscriber or have been one in the past, you’re out of luck.

Once signed up, you’ll have until 11:59pm AEST, September 23 to redeem this offer.

What perks do you get with a Prime subscription?

If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon, a Prime membership is good to have. It’ll instantly give you free, two-business-day delivery on most local orders.

You’ll also have access to exclusive deals, like Amazon’s massive Prime Day sales.

A Prime subscription will also give you access to Prime Video, which is the only place you can find Amazon-exclusive shows like The Boys, Nine Perfect Strangers, and the hotly anticipated adaptation of Robert Jordan’s massive series of fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time.

As for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), it’s easy to understand why it’s Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled smart speaker. For its size and price, it sounds pretty good.

The Echo Dot comes with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which is just a request away from filling you in on today’s news or setting reminders for any upcoming important events. You can also pair the Echo Dot with other smart devices that are in your home, allowing you to control them through it.

You’re also able to use your Echo to play music through streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify.