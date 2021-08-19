Work It Out: What It’s Really Like to Be a Psychic in Australia

When you think of a psychic, what comes to mind? Crystal balls? Tarot cards predicting your inevitable doom? Darkly lit rooms filled with incense and candles?

This spiritual world is one often looked at with curiosity and scepticism. But have you ever wondered what it is like to work as a psychic in Australia?

Athina Bailey is a clairvoyant psychic, energy expert and kinesiologist and she has agreed to take us through a day in the life of her job for this month’s edition of Work It Out.

Work It Out: Psychic Readings

All below quotes are from Athina Bailey

What would you say are some of the biggest misconceptions attached to your work?

That all psychics can read minds, speak to the dead and find missing persons. All psychics have different skills specialised in various areas. I’m a channeller so my area is working with peoples’ spirit guides and angels by providing guidance in all areas of life.

Also that we can read the future. Believe it or not, the future isn’t set in stone. Things change, and so we can only tune in to what you’re aligned with based on the path you’re on. It’s part of the reason in my readings I don’t like to focus on fortune-telling, rather what you need to do to create the life you actually want.

On average, what kind of wage can psychics expect to earn?

It really depends on what business path a psychic follows. While there are some psychics who are employed by companies (I also employ a couple of psychics who help me out in my group programs), most psychics work for themselves.

I know of psychics earning anywhere from $50k-$250k a year depending on their business model.

If you want to enter into the psychic world be prepared to learn how to run a business.

What are the best parts of your job?

I love providing my clients with clarity, hearing that sigh of relief when they start to understand why things are happening the way they are.

I also help others open up their own psychic gifts through my courses, so seeing people begin to access their psychic abilities is very rewarding. I work for myself, so I love setting up my own schedule and waking up when I like. I love that I’m in charge and get to call the shots.

What are the worst parts of your job?

To be honest, there’s not really anything bad about it. I guess the worst part is when I meet someone outside of my work who clearly doesn’t believe in psychics and they start to quiz me [with] “if you’re psychic then read my mind!”

I don’t usually encounter those sorts of people though, most people are kind and open-minded.

What are some comments or questions about your job that you hate hearing?

I think in general it’s when people ask: “tell me my future”. Almost always when I ask a person’s spirit guides about what’s going to happen, they’re less interested in the future and more interested in how they can support the client to create the life they want.

Our spirit guides want us to create a life where we are happy, healthy and loved and that’s their priority.

Can you walk us through a day in your life as a psychic reader? (Hours, standard tasks, challenges etc.)

My workdays always vary, I spend a lot of time in the mornings meditating, focusing on clearing my energy before I start the workday so I am a clear channel for my clients.

I generally have a few readings booked and a session where I teach or run an event. I run my business completely online so it’s all virtual.

With each client, the sessions are short (30 minutes) and provide them with guidance around moving forward in their life. The teaching sessions are my favourite part and these usually run for a couple of hours.

Because I have a big online business I spend a lot of time working on the business side of things; focusing on sales, marketing, building my online presence and supporting my staff. This is usually where half my time and energy goes. The great thing is I get to use my psychic gifts in moving my business forward too.

Want to keep reading? Check out our Work It Out update on nursing, here.