Woolies Set to Start Delivering Fresh Fruit and Veg With Uber Eats

With lockdowns continuing across the country, and many Aussies keen to avoid entering into public spaces where possible, it would be fair to assume that interest in grocery delivery services has increased of late.

While popping online and filling out your Woolies or Coles order is a welcome luxury in times like these, grocery delivery can mean you need to wait days to receive your order and last-minute additions aren’t always possible.

That may be changing somewhat now, however, with Woolworths and Uber Eats announcing Woolworths Metro will soon be appearing on the food delivery app for a dozen stores in Sydney and Melbourne – with more locations (across the eastern seaboard) joining the service in the coming weeks.

How to order Woolworths grocery delivery on Uber Eats

The new partnership boasts the ability to get Aussies online grocery deliveries within an hour.

Kicking off on August 30, the service will allow Aussies to add to their grocery pile using the Uber Eats app. However, the statement released by Woolworths and Uber Eats recommends completing your full family shop through Woolworths online to receive the next day, as only a selection of about 1,200 products will be available to shop through the Uber Eats app.

Woolworths Metro General Manager, Justin Nolan said, “At Woolworths, we’re always looking to make it easier for our customers to shop in ways that work for them.

“This partnership will give our ‌customers‌ a ‌fast,‌ ‌reliable‌ ‌and‌ ‌effortless‌ ‌way‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌groceries‌ ‌delivered‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌door‌ within an hour. It will be an ‌ideal‌ option for‌ those smaller ‌top‌ ‌up‌‌ or‌ last minute shopping needs, and complement our existing eCommerce offer. “Importantly, it will also help us meet the needs of customers seeking to limit their community outings during the pandemic.”

The brands share that the plan is to see “a network of Woolworths locations” listed on the Uber Eats app by early 2022.

Each order placed on the Uber Eats app for Woolies Metro will be packed by Woolworths Metro staff, then passed over to Uber Eats drivers to deliver.

The launch stores are Balaclava, Hadfield and Hawthorn in Melbourne, and Bondi, Maroubra Beach, Padstow, Park Sydney (Erskineville), Pyrmont, Randwick, Redfern, Rose Bay and Rozelle in Sydney.

Lifehacker Australia has reached out to Uber Eats and Woolworths for comment on whether or not product pricing will be impacted by this new delivery service.

We’ll update this piece as news on this update continues to develop.