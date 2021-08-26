What’s New on Paramount Plus in September 2021

Poor, poor Paramount Plus. In the Peak Streaming Era, someone has to be on the bottom, and it’s definitely you.
It’s true that the rebranded CBS All Access is a haven for Star Trek fans (with new episodes of the cheeky animated spinoff Star Trek: Lower Decks continuing to air weekly), but other than that, they don’t have much to offer for anyone who isn’t interested in delving into a few decades’ worth of vintage TV.
In September, for example, there’s very little original content coming to the streamer outside of The Harper House, a new animated series that seems like a genderflipped Family Guy meets Schitt’s Creek with a dose of Rehab Addict:
…and The J-Team, a new Nickelodeon-branded movie starring You Tube sensation and bow enthusiast-turned-LGBTQ-icon JoJo Siwa in a plot that sounds like exactly what you’d expect:
‘JoJo’ sees her life turn upside down when her beloved dance coach ‘Val’ decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named ‘Poppy’.
Not a great deal there to justify your $US10 ($14) per month, is there? But dammit, sometimes you just gotta root for the underdog. Maybe next month, guys.
Paramount Plus exclusives coming in September
- Every Sunday: New episodes of Evil
- Every Monday — Thursday: New episodes of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
- Every Thursday: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks
Arriving Sept. 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season finales)
Arriving Sept. 3
-
The J Team (Film premiere)
Arriving Sept. 7
-
Inside the NFL (Premiere)
Arriving Sept. 9
-
Behind the Music (Season finale)
Arriving Sept. 10
- Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed (Film premiere)
- The Harper House (Premiere)
TV shows coming to Paramount Plus in September
- BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)
- Punk’d (Season 1)
- Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)
- Blue’s Clues (Seasons 5-6)
- Blue’s Clues & You (Season 1)
- The Casagrandes (Season 1)
- SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)
- Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
- Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures (Season 1)
- Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)
- Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)
- Ex on the Beach (Season 3)
- Global Guts (Season 1)
- How Did They Build That? (Season 1)
- Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)
- Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)
- Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
- Sunny Day (Season 2)
- Are You the One? (Season 7-8)
- AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)
- Cousins For Life (Season 1)
- Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
- RBUK (Season 1)
- Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)
- Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
- Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)
- Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)
- Ink Master (Season 12)
- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
- The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
- Air Warriors (Season 7)
- An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)
- CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)
- Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)
- Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)
- Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)
Movies coming to Paramount Plus in September
Arriving Sept. 1
- 48 Hrs.
- 50/50
- Anaconda
- Angel Unchained
- At the Earth’s Core
- Blue City
- Bull Durham
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Cannon For Cordoba
- Cellar Dweller
- Cold Mountain
- Cop Land
- Count Yorga, Vampire
- The Dunwich Horror
- Exterminator 2
- The Fighting Temptations
- Friday the 13th – Part III
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
- Fright Night
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Hoosiers
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Just Between Friends
- The Killer Elite
- The Last Castle
- Mean Girls
- Miss You Already
- Mummy
- Mosquito Squadron
- Mr. North
- Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
- Nixon
- Phase IV
- Raising Arizona
- Salvador
- Secret Admirer
- Shaun The Sheep Movie
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Solace
- The Omen
- The Party
- The Patsy
- The Possession
- The Tenant
- Transporter 3
- The Wedding Plan
- Under Fire
- Frontier Uprising
Arriving Sept. 3
-
Bolden
Arriving Sept. 10
-
Transporter 3
Arriving Sept. 24
-
An American Haunting
Arriving Sept. 28
-
Home Run
