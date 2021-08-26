Level Up Your Life

What’s New on Paramount Plus in September 2021

Published 36 mins ago: August 27, 2021 at 1:00 am
Screenshot: The J Team/Nickelodeon

Poor, poor Paramount Plus. In the Peak Streaming Era, someone has to be on the bottom, and it’s definitely you.

It’s true that the rebranded CBS All Access is a haven for Star Trek fans (with new episodes of the cheeky animated spinoff Star Trek: Lower Decks continuing to air weekly), but other than that, they don’t have much to offer for anyone who isn’t interested in delving into a few decades’ worth of vintage TV.

In September, for example, there’s very little original content coming to the streamer outside of The Harper House, a new animated series that seems like a genderflipped Family Guy meets Schitt’s Creek with a dose of Rehab Addict:

…and The J-Team, a new Nickelodeon-branded movie starring You Tube sensation and bow enthusiast-turned-LGBTQ-icon JoJo Siwa in a plot that sounds like exactly what you’d expect:

‘JoJo’ sees her life turn upside down when her beloved dance coach ‘Val’ decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named ‘Poppy’.

Not a great deal there to justify your $US10 ($14) per month, is there? But dammit, sometimes you just gotta root for the underdog. Maybe next month, guys.

Paramount Plus exclusives coming in September

  • Every Sunday: New episodes of Evil
  • Every Monday — Thursday: New episodes of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
  • Every Thursday: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks

Arriving Sept. 2

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season finales)

Arriving Sept. 3

  • The J Team (Film premiere)

Arriving Sept. 7

  • Inside the NFL (Premiere)

Arriving Sept. 9

  • Behind the Music (Season finale)

Arriving Sept. 10

  • Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed (Film premiere)
  • The Harper House (Premiere)

TV shows coming to Paramount Plus in September

  • BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)
  • Punk’d (Season 1)
  • Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)
  • Blue’s Clues (Seasons 5-6)
  • Blue’s Clues & You (Season 1)
  • The Casagrandes (Season 1)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)
  • Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
  • Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
  • Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures (Season 1)
  • Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)
  • Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)
  • Ex on the Beach (Season 3)
  • Global Guts (Season 1)
  • How Did They Build That? (Season 1)
  • Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)
  • Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)
  • Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
  • Sunny Day (Season 2)
  • Are You the One? (Season 7-8)
  • AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)
  • Cousins For Life (Season 1)
  • Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
  • RBUK (Season 1)
  • Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)
  • Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
  • Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)
  • Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)
  • Ink Master (Season 12)
  • Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
  • The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
  • Air Warriors (Season 7)
  • An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)
  • CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)
  • Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)
  • Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)
  • Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)

Movies coming to Paramount Plus in September

Arriving Sept. 1

  • 48 Hrs.
  • 50/50
  • Anaconda
  • Angel Unchained
  • At the Earth’s Core
  • Blue City
  • Bull Durham
  • Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
  • Cannon For Cordoba
  • Cellar Dweller
  • Cold Mountain
  • Cop Land
  • Count Yorga, Vampire
  • The Dunwich Horror
  • Exterminator 2
  • The Fighting Temptations
  • Friday the 13th – Part III
  • Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
  • Fright Night
  • Grosse Pointe Blank
  • Hoosiers
  • Jacob’s Ladder
  • Just Between Friends
  • The Killer Elite
  • The Last Castle
  • Mean Girls
  • Miss You Already
  • Mummy
  • Mosquito Squadron
  • Mr. North
  • Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
  • Nixon
  • Phase IV
  • Raising Arizona
  • Salvador
  • Secret Admirer
  • Shaun The Sheep Movie
  • Slumdog Millionaire
  • Solace
  • The Omen
  • The Party
  • The Patsy
  • The Possession
  • The Tenant
  • Transporter 3
  • The Wedding Plan
  • Under Fire
  • Frontier Uprising

Arriving Sept. 3

  • Bolden

Arriving Sept. 10

  • Transporter 3

Arriving Sept. 24

  • An American Haunting

Arriving Sept. 28

  • Home Run

     

Joel Cunningham is the managing editor of Lifehacker. He lives in Brooklyn and occasionally goes outside.

