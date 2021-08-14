What Is Humane Pest Control, and How Does It Work?

In a perfect world, we’d decide who — and what — we share our home with. Unfortunately, real life doesn’t always play out like that, and it’s entirely possible that we’ll end up with some unwelcome roommates from time-to-time.

Even if you’re past the point of living with human roommates, that doesn’t mean much to rodents and other critters who are constantly in search of food and/or shelter. Sure, you may not be thrilled about these uninvited tenants, and though you probably want to evict them, you may not want them to have to die in the process. That’s where humane pest control comes in. Here’s what to know about these no-kill methods.

What is humane pest control?

Basically, humane pest control — sometimes referred to as “wildlife removal” — involves getting unwanted animals out of your home or yard without killing them, as well as preventing them from getting inside in the first place.

According to Humane Society International, as soon as you realise that you have a pest problem, it’s best to take action right away. Start by identifying the source of food that brought the critters to your yard in the first place, and remove it. (This includes securing any garbage, recycling, and/or compost receptacles you have outside.) Then, use a no-kill method to evict the animal(s) from your home, and seal any holes or other entry points that would allow them to gain entry again.

How does humane pest control work?

While there’s plenty you can do on your own in terms of preventing unwanted animals from getting into your home or yard, the removal component is a little trickier. For example, setting no-kill traps and then relocating animals may seem compassionate, but according to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA), it’s neither a permanent nor humane solution.

In many cases, it may be best to call in a professional to handle the removal. But that in itself poses another challenge: making sure you choose a company that uses methods that don’t harm the animals in the process. Humane Society International has put together a guide to selecting a wildlife removal service, including the questions to ask to determine whether the company’s practices are genuinely humane and ethical.