What in the Hell Are Angel Numbers (and Why Is Everyone Talking About Them)?

There is always some new trend cropping up on Instagram or TikTok that, upon further investigation, isn’t very new at all. Angel numbers are one such “trend.” Have you being seeing digits like 333 and 777 all over your explore page or hearing people mention angel numbers like they’re some serious thing everyone just suddenly knows about? Do not worry if you feel like you’re the last one to the spiritual social media party. Here’s what you need to know about angel numbers.

What is an angel number?

You’ll tend to see angel numbers all over the ‘gram these days, so that’s where we turned for some answers. One 25-year-old New Yorker and tarot card reader who goes by @NatalieeNamaste on the app explained, “Angel numbers are divine, recurring numbers or messages that are sent to us from our angels to help guide us. I believe that the angels use numbers to catch our attention in times where we are on the right path or when we need guidance. There are many meanings to all of the angel numbers but the most important message that they all have in common is that our angels are with us and they are guiding us through our life’s journey.”

So, an angel number is a number you see frequently or at a specific time in your life. Maybe you’ve noticed you often look at the clock at 3:33 for some reason or you find yourself opening books to page 44 more often than other pages. If the appearance of a number in your life is so persistent that you start to really notice it, you could be finding one of these so-called angel numbers, which you can then interpret like you might a dream or a horoscope.

“There’s a special feeling you get when you become aware of an angel number,” NatalieeNamaste added. That’s the reason why some people are gravitating toward wanting to understand the meanings behind the angel numbers that are presented to them.”

Ah, yes. The meanings. Like dreams, angel numbers can be interpreted however you want, but there are a few standard interpretations most believers stick to. Let’s look at those.

How to interpret angel numbers

“Yes, there are angel numbers that are universally defined, but there are also personal meanings behind these numbers,” explained our guide, who said she’s been aware of sequential numbers in her life since she was a child but got into a book about angel numbers a little over a year ago.

The numbers you should look for right away, she said, are 111 and 555, “as they are both very significant in one’s spiritual journey.” A little Googling revealed that 111 symbolises good news, abundance, and happiness, so seeing it means you’re about to experience something nice and you should stay open to new possibilities, per believers. A 555, NatalieeNamaste said, “indicates change and releasing patterns that are not aligning in one’s life and trusting that something better will come.”

She added that she believes as you gain self-awareness in your personal spiritual journey, you’ll start to see more numerical sequences that are meaningful for you. Interpret them as you will.

Here’s a number for you: 372,000. That’s how many posts on Instagram are tagged #AngelNumbers as of this writing. Tap into the tag for deeper explanations of what certain numbers tend to mean. The number 222 can be about alignment, the number 333 could refer to support, and the number 444 is said to indicate protection. Interestingly, 666 is supposedly about reflection, not Satan, which is a pleasant surprise. Number 777 is pretty obviously related to luck, while 888 is said to be about balance, and 999 is about release.

What do those mean to you? Only you know, so have fun figuring it all out.

What can you do with this new information?

Even if you think this stuff is super hokey and definitely not divine, do try to be open to daily reminders that you’re cared for and on the right track. If a sequence of numbers helps you remember you’re doing well and are heading for big things, great! Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if the numbers come from heavenly beings or your own brain — what matters is what you get out of seeing them.

“The most important advice I can give is to follow your intuition when seeing angel numbers appearing,” our expert said. “The right definition will resonate with you.”