How to Make TikTok’s Viral 15-Hour Potatoes at Home

TikTok creator PoppyCooks (Poppy O’Toole) has caught the attention of potato fans far and wide with her new, viral, 15-hour potato recipe.

A slightly different take on this approach to layered potatoes, also from O’Toole, garnered a lot of attention in 2020. However, in the original version, we saw the potato slices coated in duck fat – something many a potato cook will tell you is the perfect pairing for your studs.

In this fresh new take, O’Toole has used beef dripping instead (the fatty parts of the cow).

How to make PoppyCooks’ 15-hour potatoes

If you’d like to whip up these potatoes at home, it seems relatively simple thankfully.

What you’ll need:

Potatoes

Beef dripping

Salt

Oil for deep frying

Directions:

Slice your potatoes up, thin. Pop sliced potatoes into a mixing bowl and coat with beef dripping, season with salt. Mix up the ingredients, to ensure all potato slices are coated. Line a baking tin and layer your potato slices up. Cover up and pop into the oven for three hours (note, PoppyCooks does not specify a temp. However, chef Shaun Searley writes he bakes his duck fat potatoes for 2-3 hours at 300F or about 150C) Take it out of the oven and pop a few unopened cans on top of the potato mixture to weigh it down. Let it cool down then pop in the fridge for 10-12 hours. Cut your weighed down potato stack into thick slices and deep fry until golden.

You can watch the full potato recipe video here:

And if you’d like to catch the OG duck fat potato recipe you can see that one here:

If you’d like more potato cooking tips, you can check them out in our potato recipe bible here. We have advice on everything from roast potatoes to the best ways to reheat your hot chips. All very important stuff, if you ask us.