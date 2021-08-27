Here’s What We Know About The White Lotus Season 2 So Far

The White Lotus is one of those shows that captured the conversation. Over six weeks both critics and audiences lapped up the complexities and characters of this dark comedy and it has a certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes to prove it.

After more than a year of continued lockdowns and restrictions, it’s hard not to dream of a holiday on a tropical island. But maybe not a holiday with these people.

While we’re sure to see the continued effect of The White Lotus at awards shows and in binge lists for months to come, nothing quite compares to having more of it.

If you’re feeling there’s a White Lotus-shaped gap in your life, you’ll be glad to know there is another season coming (yes, even after that ending). So what do we know about it?

What do we know about The White Lotus Season 2?

Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot to know about The White Lotus season 2 right now, except that it is happening.

HBO officially renewed the show early in August and said the second series would follow a different group of vacationers at a new White Lotus property.

That means we can say goodbye to the beachfront Hawaii hotel and its cast of crazy characters and jet-set off to a new (no doubt very fancy) holiday spot.

Cast

With the second series of The White Lotus expected to follow an anthology-style, it’s unlikely we’ll see Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy or any of our other favourites from the first season. That is if you can call them ‘favourites’.

However, creator and director Mike White, who will be overseeing the second season, did hint at the possibility of some cast returns.

“I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again. But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back,” White said in an interview with IndieWire.

White also said the production only made one-year deals with its cast members so it would all come down to who was available to return for season 2.

Where can you watch the first season?

Seeing as The White Lotus was only just renewed for season 2 a release date is likely quite far away.

In the meantime if you haven’t yet indulged in The White Lotus, or just need to rewatch it a few hundred times, you can find all six of its episodes streaming on Binge in Australia.