The Cleverest Ways You Should Be Reusing Your Shower Curtain Liner

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 2 hours ago: August 2, 2021 at 3:00 am
Photo: Mar Avila Verdaguer, Shutterstock

Shower curtain liners are one of those things that may appear to be pointless, but actually serve an important function: In this case, it’s the interior piece of material that stays in the tub while you shower and helps prevent water from escaping and turning your bathroom into a soggy mess. If your bathroom is not properly ventilated, there’s a chance that your shower curtain liner can eventually get moldy. In that case, it’s best to get rid of it.

But in situations where you’ve decided to change the shower curtain liner and it is still relatively clean (or will be once you wash it), there are plenty of ways to reuse it around the house, instead of throwing it out (right away, at least). Evelyn (no last name provided) at The Krazy Coupon Lady offers some suggestions for ways to give your old shower curtain a second life. Here’s what to know.

Ways to reuse a shower curtain liner

And now, without further ado: Options for reusing a shower curtain liner, courtesy of Evelyn:

  1. Use it as a drop cloth on the driveway or in the garage when making car repairs.
  2. Put it under a child’s high chair (or any messy eater’s chair, really) to easily catch the falling food.
  3. Give it to your kids to use as a play mat (including allowing them to colour on it).
  4. Place it under a picnic blanket if the ground is a little damp to keep you (and your food) nice and dry.
  5. Turn it into an art smock for people of any age creating art.
  6. Place it underneath your air mattress when camping to help keep it from getting wet.
  7. Use it as a makeshift (indoor) mattress protector.
  8. Create a massive tic-tac-toe board for your backyard, using duct tape to create the lines, and frisbees (or another flat object) in different colours as the markers.

About the Author

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is a bioethicist and adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham University. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, CNN & Playboy.

