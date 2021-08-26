The Book of Boba Fett: Everything We Know About the Star Wars Show

Everyone’s favourite (original) bounty hunter Boba Fett is getting his own Disney+ show, The Book of Boba Fett, which is releasing later this year.

If you watched The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale, you’d have seen Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin’s current storyline with Baby Yoda or Grogu wrap up. So, what’s Disney got planned for The Book of Boba Fett? Let’s find out!

Who’s in the cast of The Book of Boba Fett?

Temuera Morrison returns as Boba Fett after making his debut in 2002’s Episode II – Attack of the Clones as Jango Fett, Boba’s ‘dad’. Jango was the template for the Clone Troopers, so nobody would bat an eyelid that his son is identical. Though, it’s unlikely they took their masks off all that often!

Ming-Na Wen also returns as Fennec Shan after appearing in The Mandalorian and having voiced a younger version of the character in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Funnily enough, Wen didn’t even know she was shooting The Book of Boba Fett at first. That shows how secretive the whole process was.

“We’re so secretive about everything, right?” she told Digital Spy. “We don’t call the shows, the shows. The contracts are always under different names. The show is under different names. “When I was told I was going to become a series regular, I just automatically assumed it was for The Mandalorian season three. And then when the scripts came out, it said 301, 302, 303, 304. So I just assumed I was signing on – because it doesn’t say The Mandalorian on my contracts.

“So for two weeks, while I was working with Tem [Temuera Morrison] and Robert [Rodriguez], I had no idea that I was actually shooting the spinoff.”

When they found out what they were shooting, the cast and crew were incredibly excited, she added.

“They call it [The Book of Boba Fett] The Mandalorian 2.5, in a way. So I wasn’t all wrong,” she said.

Rumour has it that Mando himself will be making an appearance, which makes sense as Disney is framing the new series as “the next chapter” in The Mandalorian story.

That’s all we know about the cast, but in terms of the crew, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni return as executive producers after working on The Mandalorian. And Robert Rodriguez, who directed one episode of The Mandalorian, is also an executive producer.

What is the show about?

The Book of Boba Fett is a spinoff from The Mandalorian featuring Boba Fett and partner Fennec Shand. The Mandalorian’s season 2 post-credit scene shows the pair taking over Jabba the Hutt’s former place on Tatooine, suggesting Boba is setting himself up as a crime lord on the galaxy’s Outer Rim.

This will open up many opportunities for Fett to interact with both old and new characters – good and bad.

Morrison revealed in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes on The Book of Boba Fett, “Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.”

What’s the release date for The Book of Boba Fett?

The Mandalorian season 2 finale revealed The Book of Boba Fett will be out in December 2021. Jon Favreau confirmed this, saying The Book of Boba Fett will be the next Star Wars show.

“What we didn’t say in [the Disney Investor Day] announcement is that the next show coming up – Kathy [Kennedy] said the next chapter – [is] going to be The Book of Boba Fett,” Favreau said on Good Morning America. “And then we go into production right after that on season 3 of The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all have known and loved. So that’s going to be pretty soon following that, we’re working on that pre-production now while we’re in production on Boba Fett.”

Can I see a trailer?

Sorry, not just yet, but to tide you over until we get a trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, here’s the post-credit scene from The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

What should I watch before the series drops?

If you’re gearing up for The Book of Boba Fett, it’s worth knowing which other Star Wars films and shows to see first.

Boba Fett first appears in Attack of the Clones, returning in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. He also appears in the animated series The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, of course, all of which are available to watch on Disney+.