Allow These Robot Vacuums To Do The Hard Work For You

Whenever we dream about the future, we usually think of far-fetched things like hoverboards and robot servants. And, while hoverboards are yet to happen, the whole robot servant thing isn’t too far off. From the constant advances in smart home capabilities like sophisticated pet cameras and voice-controlled devices to the creation of the robot vacuum cleaner – we might just be living in the future right now.

Robot vacuums are super appealing because of the minimal effort required by their owners. After a few uses, these little cordless machines learn their way around your room using sensors and cameras and pick up all the surface level dirt and dust. You’ll have to be patient with it though, they tend to ‘feel’ their way around the room by bumping into walls and furniture, so it may take a few tries before your robo vacuum properly learns the layout of your room.

These little babies come with a variety of advanced features like room mapping capabilities, self-emptying bins, cameras, some even mop, too! Unfortunately, you can’t avoid vacuuming forever though, especially if your home’s mostly carpeted. Robot vacuum cleaners simply don’t have the same kind of suction power as a standard stick, barrel or upright vacuum, so while the carpet might look clean on the surface, it’s still recommended you give it a proper vacuum for a deeper clean on the reg. That said, they are excellent for picking up a reasonable amount of surface fluff, so if you’ve got a pet (or a rug) that sheds, they’re still a worthwhile investment.

To get the most out of your robo vacuum cleaning, you’ll need to clean the filters, dust bins and brushes regularly so it stays as hygienic and effective as possible.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of robo vacuums from Amazon (some of which are currently on sale), so you can find your new little house helper.

Robot vacuum cleaners

DEEBOT OZMO T8-plus is the first ECOVACS vacuum AND mopping robot with state-of-the-art TrueDetect 3D technology. It uses a 3D scanning algorithm and TrueMapping to precisely detect even the smallest of obstacles in the room to avoid collisions, getting stuck or tangled. It offers a deep clean with superior cleaning efficiency and is ensured with ECOVACs powerful pressure-retention suction system as well as the OZMO mopping technology that consists of a water tank so you can enjoy vacuum and mop in one go. The T8-plus comes with an auto-empty station that holds up to 30 days of dust and dirt with the station’s disposable dust bag.

This 2-in-1 mopping robot vacuum from ILife has a sweeping system that provides a powerful suction in vacuum mode and an intelligently controlled mopping system. Lasts up to 110 minutes of work, automatically docks and charges, so it’s always prepared to clean the floor. It also comes with a 12-month warranty.

With a high-precision laser navigation system, V980 Plus Robot Vacuum will meticulously scan and maps your home, planning the optimal route with Z-shape. V980 Plus is equipped with multiple infrared sensors and drop sensors, changing direction to avoid stairs and bump into the furniture. It also empties dust on its own, checks battery power, lets you know the cleaning status, offers selective and zone cleaning as well as scheduled cleaning.

DEEBOT U2 PRO comes with an innovative ‘Pet Care Kit’ plus ‘Max+’ mode, which enables increased suction power to handle troublesome pet hair in the house. With OZMOTM Mopping Technology, you can also switch to the newly upgraded vacuum and mop combo function for an all-around cleaning session for the entire home. Once fully charged and filled with water, DEEBOT can vacuum and mop a floor area of up to 200 sqm.

The Ecovac Deebot N79T provides an efficient, versatile cleaning solution with an integrated 3-stage cleaning system and max power mode. Total wireless control. Your robot does the hard work for you, no matter where you are thanks to Amazon Echo connectivity. it’s quiet, employs smart protection cleaning and has multiple cleaning modes.

