Get a Proper Pummel With These Discounted Massage Guns

2

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: August 11, 2021 at 2:29 pm -
Filed to:deals
massage guns
image: RENPHO Instagram
If you’re one of those people who’s been dying to get their hands on a deep muscle massager gun, today is the day my friends.

RENPHO’s C5 Portable Mini Massage Gun is currently on sale for $79.90 (which is a nifty 30% off its RRP of $109.99) and the RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage is currently on sale for $159.99 too (which is $30 off its usual $189.99 price point – just tick the coupon box while adding to cart).

RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massager $159.99 (was $189.99, save $30)

RENPHO Massage Gun Deep Tissue,

The RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage gun is a handheld massage tool that applies pulses of concentrated pressure deep into your muscle tissue. It helps relieve joint soreness, muscle tension, chronic pains, and can be used for daily relaxation, you know if you like that punching feeling — it’s a great tool to have up your sleeve if you’re looking to relieve current WFH tension.

It has 5 different heads and 5 massage intensities, so you can select what type of massage you need and for which muscle group, just like if a real masseuse was there doing it for you. It takes 30 seconds per muscle group to improve muscle recovery, flexibility, and coordination with this deep muscle massager.

It’s also known to help relax tight muscles and breaks up knots, by digging deep to provide much-needed relief. Perfect for serious sports athletes, bodybuilders and those with dense body mass post-workout.

It comes with a carry case, so you can easily take it to the gym, training field, office, school, or anywhere really. It’s also got up to 6 hours of battery life off a single charge, so you can pummel yourself real good.

With a high power brushless motor, this muscle gun massager helps you relieve muscle stiffness and soreness and improve the overall health of the body’s soft tissue.

Buy the RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massager (now $159.99, was $189.99, save $30) from Amazon here.

Naipo Massage Gun Review: It's Affordable And Will Ruin You in the Best Possible Way

RENPHO C5 Portable Mini Massage Gun $79.90 (was $109.99, save $30.09)

The RENPHO portable mini-massage gun weighs only 0.58kg and has a high torque brushless motor to deliver a deep relaxation experience. Buy it here.

Massage guns this affordable are hard to come by, with this Naipo one selling out within 48 hours of Lifehacker writing about it and Theraguns ranging anywhere from $399-$899.

You can also shop our round up of massage gun deals here.

Comments

  • Hello! Thank you for this detailed review. I think one more point that you must consider is durability. I was reading up reviews on Amazon and I was amazed so many of them highlighted the same issue: “Works great but doesn’t last long”. Are there any long-term usage reviews you are planning to do because I’d hate getting something that works great but only for a couple of months after which it breaks? Thank you for the answer in advance
    My website https://bestpotdelivery.com/

    • Hi Ryan! If you’re after a really durable massage gun, I’d recommend checking out our review of the Theragun. That one was run over a period of weeks. Thanks!

