How to Watch Every Premier League Football Game Live and on Demand From Australia

It’s been an exciting year for football, friends. Between the World Cup qualifiers, the Euros and the stellar performance of the Matildas at the Olympics, our opportunities to catch an epic football game in 2021 have been varied. But there’s more on the way. As many of you will know, the English Premier League competition is kicking off shortly, so here’s your guide to tuning in from Australia.

What’s the English Premier League?

If you’re new to the comp, the Premier League (also known as the EPL or English Premier League) is an annual football competition that sees the top English teams play for the title.

The comp runs on a promotion and relegation system that can see clubs move between divisions based on performance.

Which clubs are competing in the 2021/22 Premier League season?

You can find a full list of the football clubs playing in the competition on the Premier League website here. But the full list is as follows:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bolton Wanderers

AFC Bournemouth

Bradford City

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley

Cardiff City

Charlton Athletic

Chelsea

Coventry City

Crystal Palace

Derby County

Everton

Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Ipswich Town

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Middlesbrough

Newcastle United

Norwich City

Nottingham Forest

Oldham Athletic

Portsmouth

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton

Stoke City

Sunderland

Swansea City

Swindon Town

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United

Wigan Athletic

Wimbledon

Wolverhampton Wanderers

The current champions are Manchester City who took out the title for the 2020/21 Premier League comp.

When does the season start for 2021/22?

The first week of matches for the 2021/22 Premier League season kicks off on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Brentford will play Arsenal at 5:00 am AEST in the first game of the season. A full calendar of games (in your local time) can be found here.

How can I watch EPL games in Australia?

If you’re keen to catch all the action of the upcoming season from Australia, you’ll be able to do so with Optus Sport. You can watch every game live and on-demand along with relevant news, interviews and match analysis on the platform.

An Optus Sport subscription will set you back $14.99 per month, or you can grab an annual pass for $139. Some Optus mobile, broadband and data SIM customers may be able to get access included, so be sure to check that option out first. Details here.

What about watching it for free?

Sadly, if you’re not looking to pay up, it’ll be tough watching a game live. You could head to your local sports bar to try and catch the games at more respectable times but it’s not going to be easy (especially with COVID-19 restrictions all over the place).

While you might not be able to catch the live-action, the official EPL app lets you get up to speed via highlights, match-ups and news during the season. You can download it via Google Play or the Apple store.

What about other football leagues?

The EPL isn’t the only popular football league in the world. Europe also has Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 (to name a few).

All those options are available on the dedicated sports streaming service, Kayo. You can sign up for a free 14-day trial to check out if it’s for you but after that, it’ll cost you $25 per month for the basic package and $35 a month for the premium offering with three simultaneous streams.

Stan Sport, which you can add to standard Stan subscriptions for $10 per month, is the new home of the UEFA Champions League. The service is now the place to watch every match of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Super Cup in Australia.

Newcomer Paramount+ has a finger in the football pie, too with access to A-League and W-League games in Australia.

There’s also Foxtel Sports. You won’t get the EPL but many of the above options (like the Seria A and La Liga) are available live on its sports channels too.

This article has been updated since its original publication. We’ve made changes to the copy for the new Premier League season.