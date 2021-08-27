How to Make Perfect Potato Wedges at Home

The past year at home has really boosted everyone’s home cooking skills. If you can no longer rely on your local pub for your favourite fried potato wedges and sour cream we have good news for you: this recipe will help you recreate it all at home.

To get the most out of this potato wedges recipe you’ll want to use Wiltshire’s new EasyBake chip or crisper tray. They’re perforated, non-stick and only $18 apiece.

The trays are designed to utilise the heat of an everyday oven to give you the crispiest and fluffiest of chips whilst also saving you money on an expensive air or deep fryer.

Regardless of which tray you use, this recipe will give you some delicious potato snacks.

How to make perfect oven-baked wedges

To complement the launch of these new baking trays, Wiltshire has come up with a delicious recipe for oven-baked wedges and salsa verde.

Here’s how to make the wedges:

Ingredients:

800g (4 large) coliban/washed potatoes, skin on

2 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt flakes & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

Preheat oven 220°C fan forced. Wash, dry and cut the potatoes into 2-3cm thick wedges. Place wedges into a bowl. Spoon over the oil, season with salt and pepper. Toss gently with hands until potatoes are well coated. Tip wedges into tray and spread so they are in a single layer. Place a tray lined with baking paper into the oven on the lowest shelf (to catch any drips), then place the wedges into the centre of the oven. Bake 40-45 minutes, turning the wedges every 15 minutes until golden and tender.

And here’s how to make the salsa verde:

Ingredients:

½ cup firmly packed flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped

¼ cup firmly packed mint leaves, finely chopped

½ small garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp drained capers, chopped

80ml (1/3 cup) extra virgin olive oil

30ml (11/2 tbsp) red wine vinegar

1/4 tsp caster sugar

Sea salt flakes & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

Combine the herbs, garlic and capers in a bowl. Whisk the oil, vinegar, sugar and salt and pepper with a fork until well combined. Stir into the herb mixture, mix well.

Once both are ready you can plate up your wedges and serve with a side of the salsa verde. Or sub it out for sweet chilli and sour cream if you prefer the classic take.

