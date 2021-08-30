Everything You Need To Prepare Yourself for the ‘Bonkers’ Third Season of You

You fans were served a small piece of encouragement recently when the Netflix series dropped the first trailer and release date for season 3 of the series.

Up until this point, the only insight we’ve had into the new chapter of the show were details on a wrap date (April 24) and a creepy photo of Pen Badgley sitting on a chair that read “stalker” on the back of it.

The update sent a wave of excitement through the internet with fans desperate to hear more. If that’s you, you’ll be happy to know we’ve done some digging and have found a little more detail to sink our teeth into while we wait.

When is season 3 of Netflix’s You set to drop?

As we’ve covered, Netflix’s You, season 3, wrapped on April 24. It has now been confirmed that the new season will drop on October 15, 2021.

What can you tell us about the storyline of season 3?

Well. If you’re up to date (spoilers coming) you’ll be aware that season two ended with Joe and Love moving to the suburbs to become a happy family (that sometimes murders people).

In true Joe style, however, his suburban dad persona is disrupted when he spots a striking figure living next door.

Showrunner Sera Gamble shared some details in a lengthy Twitter thread about the filming process for You season three. In it she wrote that in season three, “the episodes are f**king bonkers and the performances are insanely good,” she wrote.

“That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.”

(Also, the episodes are fucking bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.) — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gamble shared that this season will have a very different tone.

“We are evoking where we would like to go, which is to a much more suburban, insular world where Joe would be a complete fish out of water,” she told the outlet. “And now Love occupies a very different place because she is the mother of his child but also not the woman he thought she was.”

Can we see a trailer?

Yes, you certainly can. Check out the low-key terrifying trailer for the third season of You below.

Who will be in the upcoming season?

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will reprise their roles of Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn.

E! reports that Michaela McManus will take on the role of Joe and Love’s neighbour, Natalie. The outlet shared that she is:

“Married to a powerful man, Natalie is a professional and social success. But she sees through the shallow, Stepford-esque vibe that surrounds her, and beneath her wry exterior, she leads a secret life—one that Joe is willing to work hard to learn more about.”

There will be a handful of new cast members, like Tati Gabrielle and Dylan Arnold, joining the series this season, however, it’s been teased that some surviving characters from season two may make an appearance, too.

READ MORE 5 Thrillers on Netflix That Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat

Where can I watch seasons 1 and 2?

Seasons one and two of You are available to stream on Netflix and season three will hit the streaming service in the coming months.

Time for a binge session, perhaps?

This article has been updated since its original publish date.