Level Up Your Life

How to Tell If Your Dehumidifier Is One of Two Million Recalled (and When to Replace Yours Anyway)

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 3 hours ago: August 7, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:danby
danby premieredehumidifierdehumidifiersfriedrichhaierheating ventilation and air conditioninghoneywellmanufactured goodsrecreational vehiclescience and technologytechnologytwo millionus consumer product safety commissionwhirlpool
How to Tell If Your Dehumidifier Is One of Two Million Recalled (and When to Replace Yours Anyway)
Photo: Mariia Boiko, Shutterstock

The heat and humidity of August doesn’t only make the outdoors unpleasant — it can make the insides of our homes sticky and uncomfortable, too. If you deal with dampness either year-round or seasonally, you may use a dehumidifier to help control the indoor climate. That’s a smart move, but it’s also important to keep in mind that like other household appliances, dehumidifiers need regular maintenance, and don’t last forever.

On top of that, this week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of more than two million dehumidifiers sold in the United States. Here’s how to know if yours has been recalled, and when to replace yours anyway.

Which dehumidifiers are part of the massive recall?

On August 4, 2021, the CPSC issued a recall for more than two million dehumidifiers (approximately two million sold in the United States, and an additional 380,000 in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico) manufactured by a company called New Widetech, because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

Even if the manufacturer doesn’t sound familiar, you’re probably well acquainted with the brands that sell their dehumidifiers, which include: AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis,Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

The recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers sold under those brand names. To check whether yours is part of the recall, look at the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier, where you’ll find the brand name, model number, and pint capacity. A full list of model numbers can be found on the CPSC website.

To contact New Widetech about a refund, visit their website, or call their customer service line at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

How often should I replace my dehumidifier?

If your dehumidifier is not part of the recall, you’ll likely get between five and 10 years out of it, according to Mass Save. In order to ensure yours lasts closer to a decade, you’re going to have to perform some regular maintenance. This includes changing the air filters, cleaning the condensing coils and exhaust grilles, and emptying and cleaning the water bucket, Mass Save notes.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Elizabeth Yuko

Elizabeth Yuko

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is a bioethicist and adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham University. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, CNN & Playboy.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.