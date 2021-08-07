How to Tell If Your Dehumidifier Is One of Two Million Recalled (and When to Replace Yours Anyway)

The heat and humidity of August doesn’t only make the outdoors unpleasant — it can make the insides of our homes sticky and uncomfortable, too. If you deal with dampness either year-round or seasonally, you may use a dehumidifier to help control the indoor climate. That’s a smart move, but it’s also important to keep in mind that like other household appliances, dehumidifiers need regular maintenance, and don’t last forever.

On top of that, this week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of more than two million dehumidifiers sold in the United States. Here’s how to know if yours has been recalled, and when to replace yours anyway.

Which dehumidifiers are part of the massive recall?

On August 4, 2021, the CPSC issued a recall for more than two million dehumidifiers (approximately two million sold in the United States, and an additional 380,000 in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico) manufactured by a company called New Widetech, because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

Even if the manufacturer doesn’t sound familiar, you’re probably well acquainted with the brands that sell their dehumidifiers, which include: AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis,Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

The recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers sold under those brand names. To check whether yours is part of the recall, look at the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier, where you’ll find the brand name, model number, and pint capacity. A full list of model numbers can be found on the CPSC website.

To contact New Widetech about a refund, visit their website, or call their customer service line at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

How often should I replace my dehumidifier?

If your dehumidifier is not part of the recall, you’ll likely get between five and 10 years out of it, according to Mass Save. In order to ensure yours lasts closer to a decade, you’re going to have to perform some regular maintenance. This includes changing the air filters, cleaning the condensing coils and exhaust grilles, and emptying and cleaning the water bucket, Mass Save notes.