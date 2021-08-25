How to ‘Renovate’ Your Living Room Without Spending Renovation Money

Sure, maybe you wish you had thousands of dollars to pour into updating your living room so that it sports a new — massive — TV (plus surround sound), new recessed lighting, a large leather sectional to relax on, and a handmade coffee table from your favourite local craftsman. That does sound nice. But if your budget is decidedly smaller than that, you can still make some changes and bring in some additions that will give the room an updated feel.

Start with a little indoor greenery

Plants are a cheap, easy way to add colour and (literal) life to your living room. And you don’t have to be particularly skilled or experienced growing and caring for plants. Start by checking out these low-maintenance, pet-safe houseplants anyone can grow, or these easy houseplants for beginners; get those sponges ready to avoid root rot, and away you go.

(Just don’t forget to clean them occasionally.)

Create a bar for entertaining

If you’re looking forward to the days of the indoor get-together again, take the time now to design yourself a living room bar area for parties and hangouts. A small cabinet or rolling cart can be tucked away until it’s time to be pulled out front and centre.

Look for a few quick fixes

If you’ve got the money in the budget for new furniture and are ready to upgrade, go for it. But if you want to add in some new colours, patterns, or textures without the higher sticker prices, look no further than your throw pillows, area rug, and window treatments. Get a new vase for your end table or new candles for the coffee table. Several little changes around the room can have just as much impact as one larger change.

Rearrange the furniture

One way to make your living room look totally different without spending a dime is to rearrange the furniture. Give the space new energy by moving the seating to face each other to prioritise conversation. Or create a new focal point, such as a fireplace or piece of art. On Instagram, home decor DIYer dwellaware shows us how to create a canvas mural that can be rolled down over the television when it’s not in use.

All you need is a shelf above the TV, a square of canvas or fabric a little bigger than the size of your TV, fabric paint, and some velcro (all of which you can get for just over $50. First, install a floating shelf above the television to frame it. Then, decorate your canvas with paint and fun designs, and adhere the velcro as shown in the video. Attach your artwork to the shelf above the TV, roll it up, stick it to the velcro when it’s TV time; roll it back down when the screen goes dark.