How to Help People in Afghanistan Right Now

On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul following the United States’ withdrawal of troops and the collapse of the country’s military. Many Afghanis are now in danger, including journalists, diplomats, people who have worked for or aided the US, and women and girls. You may have seen harrowing footage of Afghanis so desperate to escape that they clung to a jet taking off from Kabul’s airport.
If you want to help people in Afghanistan, here are some humanitarian organisations that are still operating in the country and accepting donations:
- The International Rescue Committee intends to stay in Afghanistan as long as they can. They write: “We support displaced families with shelter, clean water, sanitation, and other basic necessities. We provide cash assistance and help people find livelihood opportunities. And we create safe learning spaces and offer community-based education, among other assistance.”
- The UN’s Refugee agency is helping Afghanis get to safety in neighbouring countries. They write that their, “emergency teams are already on the ground delivering life-saving essentials like blankets, sleeping mats and tents.”
- Doctors Without Borders (also known by their French acronym, MSF) provides medical care. They write: “MSF staff continue to treat patients in all of our projects, under dire circumstances.”
- UK-based AfghanAid writes that they have closed their Kabul office but are still active in other areas of the country: “Right now we are responding with emergency assistance where needed and supporting families who have lost their homes and livelihoods as a result of the conflict.”
- Miles4Migrants accepts pledges of frequent-flyer miles, travel vouchers, and credit card points, and will match you with a refugee who needs a flight, which you can book for them, helping them to reunite with loved ones or reach their new home.
- The Refugee Council USA is a network of organisations across the US that support refugees. On their website you can make a donation or search for volunteer opportunities near you. Sponsors are needed to meet refugees and help them get settled in their new communities.
