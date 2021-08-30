How to Earn Six Figures, According to Reddit

When everyone seems to be making more money than you, the inevitable question is “ok, what exactly do all these people do?” Fortunately, Reddit has the answer. A recent thread discussed what people do to earn six figures, and while some occupations are obvious — doctor, lawyer — there are niche occupations that pay surprisingly well, too. Here’s a look at some of them.

Obvious occupations that earn six figures

Lawyer: The average salary tends to be well over $US100k, although that depends on your level of specialisation. The trade-off with being a lawyer is years of education and training, with a high rate of burnout. As Reddit commenters put it, “don’t go to law school” and “There are better ways to make six digits.”

Physician: Another obvious one, but they can make well over $US200k with enough experience. As with the legal profession, there's a lot of training and education involved. With a boatload of student loan debt upfront, many physicians only get ahead on their finances in their thirties. But the occupation has relatively good job security, too.

Air Traffic Controller: According to the FAA, the annual median salary is $US127,805 ($175,221) once you've been certified. Certification requires a few months of training at the FAA Academy, as well as two to four years of on-the-job training. "Been doing it 12 years, best job ever," says one commenter.

​​Accountant with CPA licence: While entry-level certified public accountants start their careers with an annual salary closer to $US70k, a few years of experience can increase that to six figures. The downside is that it takes you 2-6 years of education to be certified, depending on whether you want an associate's, bachelor's, master's, or doctorate.

Real Estate Developer: This occupation has an average pay near $US100k, and a top-end salary goes beyond $US200k. In the role, you create new real estate developments or renovates existing ones, promote them, and put them up for sale. You have to know what you're doing, of course. As one commenter suggests: "You should plan to get your real estate licence. It's also helpful to have a bachelor's degree in real estate, business, finance, or a related field. The ability to plan and organise projects, general knowledge of real estate, and an entrepreneurial mindset are all important skills to become a real estate developer."

Not-so-obvious occupations that earn six figures