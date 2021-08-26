Everything We Know About ‘The Matrix 4’

Matrix fans, look alive because we have some exciting news to share with you about the hit film franchise. Last we chatted about The Matrix 4, reports from NME indicated an Instagram post shared by a makeup artist from the production (Shunika Terry) had revealed the name of the project.

Titles of The #Matrix4 has leaked online by the makeup artist who worked with the cast. The new sequel will bring back at least two dead characters to the Matrix. The Title explains a lot about what we can expect from the movie#MatrixResurrection #Matrix4https://t.co/gRfOTh5XCv pic.twitter.com/St44iPqA5M — Nerding Reviews (@nerdingreview) January 30, 2021

From that supposed leak, it was believed that the film would be titled Matrix Resurrections.

Warner Bros. announced at CinemaCon 2021 that this rumoured title is correct. The Matrix 4 is officially titled The Matrix: Resurrections. In addition to that, a first peek at the film was shared, as our friends at Gizmodo have written.

What can we expect from The Matrix 4?

Spoilers for older Matrix films ahead.

In terms of the storyline, we don’t know much just yet. But we do have confirmation that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) will be back for the production… Despite both characters currently being dead.

In the sneak peek shared at CinemaCon, it appears Neo (here known as Thomas) and Trinity have no recollection of their history, however, with Trinity asking Neo “Have we met before?” in the clip.

Who is involved in the cast lineup?

The Matrix: Resurrections is being directed by Lana Wachowski and it stars Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith (among a bunch of others).

What’s the release date for The Matrix: Resurrections

Release dates at present are listed as 16 December 2021 for Australia (via IMDb) but the film has experienced delays because of COVID.

Where can I watch earlier films?

If you’d like to brush up on your Matrix history, you can find The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions on Netflix.

We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we have more news on The Matrix: Resurrections.

This article has been updated with additional news since its original publish date.