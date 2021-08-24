You Can Score A Whopping 45% Off Emma Sleep Mattresses Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s nothing worse than sleeping on a bad mattress. If your current mattress is ruining your desperately needed slumber, but you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of how expensive it is to upgrade, now is the time. Emma Sleep is currently slashing a whopping 45% off its famous cloud-like mattresses.

While it is technically called their Father’s Day Sale, you can always purchase a few bargains for yourself while shopping for your dad. The huge online sale runs from now until September 5, where you can score the Original Mattress for $411.95 (usually $749), the Diamond Mattress for $659.45 (usually, $1,199), the Emma Box Bed for $679.15 (usually, $799), and the Emma foam pillow for $82.50 (usually, $150).

You can also nab yourself 35% off their mattress protectors and toppers so that you can protect your new purchase.

Scroll to check out the huge Emma Sleep sale.

READ MORE Every Mattress in a Box You Can Have Delivered to Your Door

The Emma Original Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. Yep, that means if your partner is a restless sleeper, you won’t feel a thing.

You can buy The Emma Original Mattress, $411.95 (usually $749) from Emma Sleep here.

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress, $659.45 (usually, $1,199)

The Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid mattress is truly top tier. Designed with Diamond Degree patented technology, it filters out excess heat while you sleep, so you’ll never wake up sweating again. It’s also got everything else you need for a good sleep like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

Emma Box Bed, $679.15 (usually, $799)

This Box Bed from Emma Sleep is the upgrade your bedroom desperately needs. Designed with FlexiSlats for excellent pressure relief and an AirFlow bed base for maximum breathability, it was made for hot sleepers.

Emma Foam Pillow, $82.50 (usually, $150)

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma’s Foam Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, hypoallergenic, and, of course, comfortable.